7 Best Apple Vision Pro accessories

The Apple Vision Pro is the latest gadget released by Apple, hyping the high-end gadget user base. As per the brand, Vision Pro is the most advanced electronic device for consumers. Though it looks like the common Virtual Reality headset, the company has termed it a spatial computer, a digital device integrated with real-world and physical inputs.

The device runs on Apple’s visionOS and can be controlled by motion gestures, speech recognition, and eye tracking. The device combines technology and reality.

Being a newly launched device, users have been searching for accessories to pair with it. That said, this article lists the seven best accessories to buy with the Vision Pro.

Top seven Apple Vision Pro accessories you must buy

1) Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro ($49.95)

Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro (Image via Apple)

This Belkin Battery Holder is designed to keep the Apple Vision Pro battery safe and secure. It holds the battery with a convenient strap so you can move with it hands-free. You can clip the battery with your belt while carrying the device. It will help you use Vision Pro on the go with a complete hands-free experience.

2) Zeiss Optical Inserts ($99.00)

Zeiss Optical Inserts (Image via Apple)

This accessory is an optical adjustment for Apple Vision Pro owners, especially for those using power lenses or spectacles, as they will need vision correction to use the device. There are two types of Zeiss optical inserts: prescription and readers. Users who want to buy this accessory must answer a few simple questions about their eyesight.

If someone has already bought the Apple device and wants to order Zeiss Optical Inserts, they must also order a new light seal. Generally, the light seal comes with the box.

3) Apple Vision Pro Travel Case ($199.00)

Apple Vision Pro Travel Case (Image via Apple)

The Apple Vision Pro Travel Case is specially designed by Apple to protect the device when on the go. The case has specially designed compartments for optical inserts, a battery, and a cover with a retractable handle. This travel case should keep your device safe.

4) Apple Magic Keyboard ($99.00)

Apple Magic Keyboard (Image via Apple)

The Magic Keyboard is a rechargeable wireless keyboard known for being comfortable to use and improving typing convenience. It comes with a long-lasting integrated battery that runs for a month or so. It also gets paired with the Vision Pro without any hassles. The keyboard comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable, which connects to any Apple Mac's USB-C port for charging.

5) AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) ($249.00)

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) (Image via Apple)

The AirPods Pro 2 can be paired easily with the Vision Pro. According to Apple, the Airpods Pro 2 facilitates 2X more active noise cancellation than older Airpods models. The new built-in adaptive audio technology controls the noise according to your environment. Once charged, the Airpods 2 offers six hours of battery life, and the touch control lets you adjust the sound with a swipe.

6) Apple Magic Trackpad - White Multi-Touch Surface ($129.00)

Apple Magic Track (Image via Apple)

The Magic Track is a rechargeable wireless device with a multi-touch surface. The Force Touch technology senses your gestures and delivers a smooth operation. It has an edge-to-edge glass surface area to operate the device.

Once charged, the battery lasts almost a month. It comes with a USB-C Lightning cable to charge the device by connecting it to the USB-C port of a Mac computer.

7) Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller ($69.95)

Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller (Image via Apple)

The DualSense is a gaming controller from Sony, and according to Apple, pairs best with Vision Pro. It is compatible with all devices in Apple’s ecosystem in terms of gaming. The device is supported by iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, tvOS 14.5, and the latest VisionOS in Apple Vision Pro.

It comes with a standard USB Type-C port for charging and is compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports on all Mac devices.

That covers our list of the seven best accessories for Apple's new Vision Pro. Also, check out our article to know if the Apple Vision Pro is worth buying.