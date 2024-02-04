Is the Apple Vision Pro worth it in 2024?

The long-awaited release of the Apple Vision Pro signifies a momentous achievement in the progression of mixed reality technology. This spatial computer allows you to seamlessly integrate your preferred digital media into your real-life, tangible surroundings.

Once donning the Vision Pro, you can employ your eyes, hands, and voice as tools to traverse the various aspects of your virtual realm. It can awaken your creative flair, granting you the freedom to personalize your current realm of sight and transform it into an expansive canvas brimming with boundless prospects.

The true intention of this device, according to Apple, is not to sever your ties with reality; rather, its purpose lies in seamlessly melding your digital existence with the tangible world, all the while transporting you to far-flung destinations. But when you invest $3,499 in a cutting-edge device like the Vision Pro, it necessitates a fresh perspective on how wearable technology should operate.

Consequently, this article will extensively explore this subject matter and analyze whether purchasing the Apple Vision Pro in 2024 is a wise decision.

Why you should buy the Apple Vision Pro in 2024

1) Build quality

The Apple Vision Pro catches one's eye in the VR headset market due to its high-quality build, incorporating magnesium, carbon fiber, and an aluminum casing. Its design follows the style of well-known Apple products like the iPhone 6, AirPods Max, and Apple Watch, blending advanced technology with a familiar appearance.

Unlike the large and unwieldy VR headsets released in recent times, the Vision Pro stands out for its sleekness and easy transportability.

2) Great hardware and performances

The Vision Pro operates using an M2 processor and Apple’s latest R1 spatial co-processor. It has a cooling system that prevents overheating while keeping noise to a minimum.

The device showcases exceptional performance thanks to its advanced hardware components, such as cameras, microphones, and sensors. Moreover, the twin 4K Micro OLED displays, powered by Apple silicon, offer breathtaking visuals with almost no delay.

3) visionOS

The Apple Vision Pro runs on visionOS, which presents a wide array of applications to its users, giving it a notable edge over its rivals. The operating system enables a highly personalized encounter with freely movable windows, accommodating apps from three distinct operating systems: native visionOS applications, iPad applications, and a link to a Mac for an extra screen.

Nevertheless, thevVision Pro’s treatment of spatial computing and augmented reality is more limited in scope. It features only a handful of genuine augmented reality interactions, emphasizing mixed reality and virtual reality encounters.

4) Apple ecosystem

The Vision Pro, being a part of the Apple ecosystem, effortlessly merges with the already existing Apple devices and services.

By doing so, users can effortlessly access apps they are already familiar with, synchronize their content with iCloud, and relish in compatibility with iOS and iPadOS apps. This ultimately broadens their horizons and expands the realm of possibilities available to them.

5) Entertainment purposes

Comment byu/A-Dog22 from discussion inapple Expand Post

The Apple Vision Pro truly shines in the realm of entertainment, presenting a remarkable personal theater experience that showcases a wide array of movies, shows, and games. To make the experience even more enticing, Spatial Audio works its magic to transport you into a world of immersive delight.

In addition, Apple Immersive Videos and streaming service access offer a plethora of content options to keep you thoroughly engaged. Furthermore, with visionOS and Apple Arcade at your fingertips, the realm of entertainment expands even further, introducing endless possibilities for an unforgettable gaming experience.

Why you should think twice before purchasing the Apple Vision Pro in 2024

1) Price point

Comment byu/A-Dog22 from discussion inapple Expand Post

Comment byu/A-Dog22 from discussion inapple Expand Post

One of the major drawbacks of the Apple Vision Pro is its rather steep price. The starting price for this device is $3,499, and that's for the version with 256GB of storage. For those who need more space, Apple offers additional storage options at higher price points: 512GB for $3,699 and 1TB for $3,899.

Therefore, this device bears a hefty price tag, rendering it a substantial investment. The expense could potentially dissuade certain customers, thereby restricting its reach and availability.

2) Display

Comment byu/anonboxis from discussion inVisionPro Expand Post

The Apple Vision Pro boasts a notable characteristic in the form of its front display, which is intended to safeguard the user's eyes against the external environment. Further, this has to be done while striving to preserve a link with genuine human interactions.

Nevertheless, the implementation of this feature has elicited a diverse range of responses. Despite its impressive appeal in terms of advertising, the display oftentimes appears rather lackluster and low-resolution when put into practical use. This is further compounded by the presence of reflective glass, which makes it difficult to discern the wearer's eyes with utmost clarity under most lighting circumstances.

3) Connectivity

The Apple Vision Pro, unlike a few VR headsets that can be used independently, needs to be physically connected to an external device to function. This use of a tether may hinder movement and impose restrictions on the various ways it can be used.

4) Battery issue

The available battery choices for the Apple Vision Pro, which include the external battery pack, provide a restricted duration of usage. The requirement to recharge or swap batteries might disrupt longer sessions, demanding further forethought and readiness. Along with the connectivity issue, these aspects can be a little frustrating.

5) Productivity

Comment byu/isaac_szpindel from discussion inhardware Expand Post

Moving towards a mixed-reality encounter and adjusting to the new control techniques of the Vision Pro might pose a challenge for certain users. It may require some effort and adaptation to acquaint oneself with eye tracking, hand gestures, and voice commands. This process of familiarization could potentially take time and necessitate adjustments.

Conclusion

Pros Cons Prominent design Quite expensive Powerful hardware Small number of VisionOS-optimized apps The micro-OLED display is incredible Not compatible with glasses Exceptional interface External battery requirement Hand gestures, eye tracking functionalities After extended use, it may feel fairly heavy iOS supported apps Hand gestures, eye tracking are sometimes inconsistent

The Apple Vision Pro is truly a remarkable product. It possesses the unique qualities of a first-generation device that only Apple, with its expertise, can create. From its awe-inspiring display and ingenious passthrough engineering to the clever utilization of their entire ecosystem, this device seamlessly integrates into one's life, making it incredibly convenient.

However, it also brings attention to certain compromises that potential users should carefully weigh. These include its steep price tag, the complexities surrounding the external battery aspect, and more.

Comment byu/isaac_szpindel from discussion inhardware Expand Post

The ever-advancing technology and the growing environment surrounding visionOS are propelling Vision Pro to potentially redefine our outlook on virtual and mixed reality.

However, at this moment in time, it merely offers a captivating glimpse into what lies ahead, albeit with its practical restrictions that serve as a reminder of the hurdles we must conquer to fully integrate spatial computing into our everyday existence.