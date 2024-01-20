7 best features in Apple Vision Pro

You can pre-order the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro starting January 19, 2024, but it is crucial to acquaint yourself with its features before doing so. This cutting-edge device has the potential to transform our interaction with technology and media as we know them. In a recent developer video, Apple disclosed further details about the experience of watching movies and TV shows on the headset.

Ahead of the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, here's all the information you need on the headset and its top-notch features.

M2 chip, design, and more of the best features in the Apple Vision Pro

1) Premium design

The Apple Vision Pro exudes an air of sophistication with its sleek aluminum frame and luxurious mesh (for the head). The EyeSight feature displays your eyes and expressions for all to see on the outer display. Furthermore, the enclosure is crafted from a single, solid piece of three-dimensional laminated glass.

Its Light Seal feature has the remarkable ability to conform to the unique contours of the user's visage, ensuring a snug fit. This also prevents any unwanted stray light from infiltrating the wearer's immersive experience.

The headband offers comfortable padding, allowing for breathability and flexibility. Furthermore, the Fit Dial feature enables users to precisely adjust the device to perfectly fit their head shape.

2) Spectacular display

Viewing panorama images in Vision Pro is spectacular. (Image via Apple)

The sleek glass visor on the Apple Vision Pro is outfitted with a micro-OLED screen that produces remarkably exquisite and precise renderings of photographs and videos. Photos and videos taken with the iPhone truly capture the sharp quality of the display.

If you have ever snapped a panoramic picture on your phone and wondered why you bothered, the Vision Pro is where you can fully appreciate the immersive imaging experience.

The display before you showcases a projection that seamlessly merges with your actual surroundings. It can be likened to a personal home theater projector, exclusively visible to you.

3) M2 chip

The headset runs on an M2 chip that boasts an 8-core CPU with four high-performing cores and four energy-efficient cores. It also comes equipped with a mighty 10-core GPU, a remarkable 16-core Neural Engine, and 16GB of unified memory.

Adding to its special abilities, the R1 chip ensures a swift response time of just 12 milliseconds from photon to photon, all thanks to its impressive 256GB/s memory bandwidth.

The chipset, according to Apple, delivers stunning graphics and executes advanced computer vision algorithms. It can simultaneously run the Vision Pro's visionOS with incredible efficiency.

4) FaceTime

Vision Pro's FaceTime has a plethora of great features (Image via Apple)

The Apple Vision Pro has a great feature called the EyeSight display, which captures your eye movements in real time and projects them onto the front of the device. This way, when you're wearing the headset, it won't be as "strange" for someone to have a FaceTime chat with you.

Before capturing your digital persona, the Vision Pro provides you with some valuable tips about its functioning and what actions to take. Furthermore, it advises you to bring the device closer or adjust its position in various directions.

The device requests you to capture a range of facial expressions and head movements. You can then experience even more fun and less awkward conversations with someone on FaceTime.

5) High-resolution cameras

The Apple Vision Pro is equipped with 12 cameras and five sensors, which work together to capture and analyze data. They also monitor hand gestures and map the external environment.

Two of these cameras stand out by transmitting more than a billion pixels per second to the display, allowing the wearer to experience a vivid depiction of the real world when engaging in augmented reality mode. The remaining cameras serve different purposes, such as tracking head movements, monitoring hand movements, and creating detailed 3D maps in real time.

6) Gaming experience

You can explore a wide range of games on the Apple Vision Pro's App Store. There are over 250 titles on Apple Arcade. The best part is that you can indulge in these exciting adventures on a screen of your choice, granting you the freedom to immerse yourself fully in exceptional audio quality. Moreover, these games offer compatibility with well-known game controllers, further enhancing your experience.

The systems for tracking eye and hand movements are incredibly precise, which is expected, considering the 12 cameras and five sensors at their disposal.

7) Streaming apps

Vision Pro delivers an immersive movie-watching experience (Image via Apple)

There are a multitude of streaming services at your disposal when using the Apple Vision Pro. However, for an optimal viewing experience, it is recommended that users seek out three specific options. Among the top contenders are the Apple TV app, Disney+, and Max.

One exciting feature of the Apple TV+ is that it allows users to indulge in immersive films, series, and sports without any extra charges. Additionally, the iTunes Store offers an impressive collection of 3D movies for your viewing pleasure.

Take Disney as an example, they provide 3D movies and immersive Disney+ environments. This makes it one of the finest streaming applications for Apple Vision Pro users.

Where can you pre-order the Apple Vision Pro?

As of January 19, 2024, the Apple Vision Pro headset is now available for pre-order in the United States. To acquire it, you can either directly navigate to Apple's official website or explore authorized retailers.

The starting price of the Vision Pro is set at $3,499, and this includes a generous storage capacity of 256GB. The highly anticipated Apple device is scheduled to be officially released on February 2, 2024.

