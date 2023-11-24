5 best camera features you need to enable on your Apple iPhones

Apple iPhones have revolutionized the mobile photography genre. This is primarily because processors have recently been developed to house better hardware to make the best of the smaller sensor sizes available for smartphones.

When it comes to photography or videography, Apple mobiles have been the best in the market. There are some settings in your camera app that you can toggle to see what works best for you.

This article will list five of the best settings for you to explore in order to take the best photographs in any lighting conditions.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Recommended camera settings for your Apple iPhone

1) ProRAW for images and ProRes for films for iPhones

Starting with some Pro mode settings, Apple offers ProRAW for images and ProRes for films for those who want the highest level of customization and image quality. ProRAW preserves a large amount of image data, enabling sophisticated manipulation without sacrificing quality.

In order to activate ProRAW, navigate to Settings > Camera > Formats, then select Apple ProRAW.

ProRes offers high-quality footage ideal for professional editing workflows to those passionate about videography. Navigate to Settings > Camera > Record Video to open ProRes and choose your preferred frame rate and resolution.

2) Enable Live Photos on your iPhone

With live photos, you can relive the moments that were caught in your images and give your memories a more lively touch. By capturing a brief moment of motion and sound both before and after taking a picture, Live Photos enhances the visual appeal of your photographs.

Locate and make sure that the concentric circle symbol at the top of the Camera app is highlighted in order to activate Live Photos.

After it's turned on, just snap a picture as normal. A Live Photo will animate as you press and hold it to view it. With live photos, you can relive the moments that were caught in your images and give your memories a more lively touch.

3) Use Night mode for low-light photography

The release of Night Mode on iPhones drastically changed low-light photography. Your iPhone will recognize when you need to switch to Night Mode and will advise you to do so when you are taking photos in low light. There's an icon that looks like the moon or stars; all you have to do is tap it to enter Night Mode.

Extending the exposure duration enables your iPhone to take in more light and detail when shooting in low light. You get photographs with greater clarity, brightness, and detail without the need for a flash. With Night Mode, you can take beautiful pictures in situations where regular smartphone photography is difficult.

4) Turn on Grids for better framing

A carefully framed photo can really make a difference. A photographic technique called the Rule of Thirds can help you balance your shot and improve its appeal. It uses horizontal and vertical lines to divide your frame into nine equal halves.

By placing your main subject or other important pieces along these lines or at their intersection, you can create an image that is more harmonious and compelling.

Photographers love using this technique to direct the viewer's attention and add layers and depth to the picture. Navigate to Settings > Camera, and switch the Grid on to activate this option.

5) Turn off auto-HDR on your iPhone

HDR can improve your photos by combining various exposures, but it can occasionally give your images an artificial appearance. The photographs on the newest iPhone models often appear unduly pixelated or altered due to their sharpness.

Many digital cameras mimic this kind of clinical appearance. Since the intended result doesn't look great, as agreed upon by many experienced photographers, we advise turning off HDR for a more accurate, natural tone. Go to Camera under the Settings menu, and Turn off either "Auto HDR" or "Smart HDR" (the name of the feature depends on your model).

For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda's GamingTech.