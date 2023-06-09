How to create and send live stickers on your iPhone with iOS 17?

Apple recently released iOS 17 beta 1, and it comes with several standout features, including the new live stickers. The new iMessage has all the ingredients to imbue your messages with more fun and creativity. In the past, you could send stickers in chats or maybe stick them onto messages to react to them. Now you can use your own photos to create what's called live stickers.

This article will guide you on creating live stickers and sending them with the latest iOS 17.

Create and send live stickers on iPhone with iOS 17 in nine easy steps

In iOS 17, you can create your own stickers by erasing the subject from the background. Hence, all emoji are currently regarded as stickers and can be used in iMessages similarly to stickers.

Follow the given steps to easily create and send live stickers on iOS 17:

Open the Messages app on your iPhone running iOS 17. Head to a specific chat where you'd like to send a live sticker. Tap on the plus button at the bottom and left to the text field. Then choose Stickers from the menu. Next, tap on the big plus button located in the sticker section. Select the picture you want to transform into a sticker. It automatically outlines the primary subject in the photo. However, you can choose your preferred subject by tapping on it. Choose Add Sticker at the bottom-right corner. Following that, you can add various effects to your sticker by tapping on it. Finally, select the live sticker and send it.

Along with sending it as a sticker, you can tap, hold, and drag it on top of a message to react to it. Furthermore, the stickers are saved to your device. Hence, you can also use them on WhatsApp.

Is your iPhone compatible with iPadOS 17 beta?

Apple is ending iPadOS 17 support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Those with an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or newer can download and run iOS 17. If you want to check your iPhone model, navigate to Settings > General > About and check your model.

Furthermore, Apple is allowing everyone to download the iOS 17 Developer Beta. Hence, you don't have to pay $99/year for developer membership access for iPadOS 17 beta.

Apple released the iOS 17 beta after revealing it at WWDC 2023. While the official release of iOS 17 is anticipated to take place in September, the public beta will be accessible in July.

