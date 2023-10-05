Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Which Pro model should you choose?

Following the excitement surrounding Apple's iPhone 15 release, Google has finally unveiled its new addition to the phone market, the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8. Furthermore, both tech giants have a Pro version of their devices that has been piquing interest, overshadowing the cheaper alternative. Choosing the perfect phone shouldn't be an arduous task, thanks to the differences that set these two devices apart.

This article will thoroughly compare both the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro series, ultimately giving the answer you need. To get a broader perspective on both options, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Camera improvements

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the superior choice for avid photographers. The primary camera's megapixel count is comparable to that of the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the Pixel's ultrawide camera boasts five times the megapixels, and its telephoto camera has four times as many, in addition to a more impressive 5x zoom, while the iPhone's zoom only goes up to 2x.

Furthermore, Google's AI editing tools and manual controls take the Pixel 8's camera capability to another level. While the iPhone's camera is sufficient for most scenarios, the Pixel 8 Pro simply offers superior photography capabilities.

Importantly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's rear setup is quite notable, sporting a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor with a total of three cameras.

Smaller size

The 6.7-inch display of the Google Pixel 8 Pro's display towers over the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch screen. If your streaming routine demands a larger display or if you simply fancy bigger screens, then the Pixel is the one for you. However, the 15 Pro Max's screen size is also 6.7 inches.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is going to be the right choice if you’re an outdoor phone user, as it has a brighter display boasting more nits (2400 nits) compared to 15 Pro (2000 nits). This will come in handy when you're directly exposed to sunlight.

A bigger battery

The battery life of a phone might not concern every individual who doesn't make frequent use of it. However, those who prioritize extended battery life should consider leaning towards the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

It boasts a remarkable battery capacity of 4950 mAh, which easily outshines the iPhone's 3274 mAh battery. With the Pixel, you can make ample use of your phone before even needing to think about charging it again.

Notably, the 15 Pro Max features a 4422 mAh battery, which is still a downgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Why you should consider the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

Better performance

Running on Apple's A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max are smartphone powerhouses. The A17 incorporates a six-core CPU, which boosts performance by 20% and includes two performance cores. Additionally, the Neural Engine has seen a significant speed increase, doubling its prior capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 Pro utilizes the Tensor 3. These chips have struggled to keep up with Apple's in the past, but this year, they have made a major upgrade.

However, when put side by side, the iPhone 15's performance is visibly superior due to the A17 chip's exceptional speed and efficiency, delivering a performance similar to that of a computer.

Action button

First introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max both boast an action button that sets them apart from competitors. This selling point is a fully customizable feature that users can tailor to their specific needs.

You can set it to open an app or perform a system function, such as turning on the flashlight or opening the camera. If you desire a button that can execute practically any task, choose the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Connectivity

The iPhone 15 Pro model features one of the best 5G modems currently, the Snapdragon X70. Supporting both 5G spectrums, it's quite a reliable modem.

Capturing high-quality photos and 4K videos with the iPhone 15 Pro is a breeze thanks to its support for USB 3.2, so you can effortlessly transfer up to 10GB per second of data to your PC or Mac.

Furthermore, the Emergency SOS feature allows the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max to summon emergency services no matter how remote your location is. Additionally, the 15 Pro models outperform the Pixel 8 Pro in regards to mobile connectivity. To top it off, the iPhone boasts Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, LE, and NavIC support.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: What's the best choice?

At $999, both the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are matched equally in terms of cost. However, for a more expensive option, the 15 Pro Max takes the lead with a starting price of $1199.

If you're thinking of shelling out a grand for a phone, either one of these pro models from Google or Apple's base models will fit your budget. However, if money's worth is what you're looking for, that's where the iPhone shines, thanks to its lightning-fast A17 Pro chip.

Still, we can't discount the performance of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which we're confident will hold its own against the competition. Bottom line? Don't feel like you're stuck choosing one over the other.