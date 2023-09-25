“Blame Apple for not implementing a proper cooling system”: iPhone 15 Pro's heating issues leave fans disappointed

With the release of the latest iPhone 15 lineup, several reviewers and users have pointed out that the Pro models tend to heat up quickly. While the A17 Pro chip in the Pro models is structurally similar to its predecessor, the A16, most of the enhancements can be attributed to updating the clock, optimizing the cache, and adding an extra GPU core.

Nevertheless, fresh reports suggest that the TSMC-developed A17 chip has a tendency to overheat even with habitual utilization. Furthermore, many are speculating that the main reason the iPhones are overheating is because of the new Grade 5 titanium frame. This article will shed light on the iPhone 15's heating issues and its recent reports.

iPhone 15 Pro models reportedly experiencing overheating issues

Apple's A17 Pro, the world's inaugural 3nm chipset, has been subject to the downside of delivering enhanced performance, with a tendency to overheat. The issue has garnered opinions from a multitude of users across various platforms.

Recent reports show that the iPhone 15 Pro gets overheated and lowers its performance to safeguard its insides from damage. If the temperature reaches a maximum of 118.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the phone can potentially inflict first-degree burns. The implementation of the titanium body in the iPhone Pro makes this issue even more worrisome.

Sondesix, a popular tipster on X (formerly Twitter), has another perspective on the iPhone 15 Pro's heating and titanium's role in it. According to him, titanium cannot be solely blamed for the issue. Instead, he believes that Apple is responsible for the inadequate cooling mechanisms in their flagship phones.

Especially if the material being used is not able to dissipate heat, a vapor chamber cooling system is necessary for modern flagship phones, according to his statement.

Furthermore, the A17 Pro chip's wattage was raised by the tech giant to attain the desired benchmark results, as theorized by Vadim Yuryev, a popular YouTuber. However, this elevated power usage may impact battery life and heat dissipation negatively.

He says that the benchmark scores are impressive given the mobile chipset, but a TechTablets reviewer has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max struggles with A17 Pro throttling. After 20 minutes of GPU load, performance had dropped by nearly 34%. In just two minutes, nearly 25% of the performance was lost.

If you're eyeing the latest Pro models of the new iPhone and wondering whether to make the purchase, keep in mind that despite its impressive features, there are some downsides.

Some of them are throttling and overheating, which can impact the phone's performance in everyday use. It's worth waiting a bit longer for additional reviews before committing to the purchase.