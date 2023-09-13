Genshin Impact developer applauds Apple A17 Pro GPU in latest iPhones for performance boost

Apple's new showcase on September 12 had a small section of Genshin Impact developers appreciating the platform. Additionally, HoYoverse was all-praise for the new Apple GPUs, as developers from its two major titles showcased gameplay on the smartphone. They also claimed the chip updates have helped them develop high-quality environments and more.

Both Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact took the community by storm from day one of their release, with millions of players investing their time in exploring the world, building characters, and investigating lores.

Apple A17's GPU is a substantial update from the previous generations, enabling faster performance, which has been reported to be even better than previous leaps, such as from the A15 to A16.

Apple A17's MetalFX upscaling proves to be a game-changer for Genshin Impact developers

The recent Apple showcase on September 12 revealed plenty of exciting news for users. However, late in the show, the interests of both the HoYoverse and Apple community collided when a developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail came forward and showed their appreciation for the latest chipsets.

HoYoverse's Meng Wang had this to say regarding the new MetalFX upscaling in iPhone 15 Pro:

"The A17 Pro's GPU is even faster, and the MetalFX upscaling has allowed us to bring faster response times and a more detailed environment to life."

Fish Ling from the Honkai Star Rail team showcased footage from their recently released v1.3, claiming that the newly upgraded chipsets were the cornerstone of high-quality water features, realistic waves, and reflections. Similarly, Genshin Impact promises to be the same, whereas the MetalFX upscaling technology will easily run higher-tier graphics settings.

Here's what Apple users can expect from the MetalFX upscaling technology:

Similar to 'resolution upscaling' in the PC platform.

Takes a low-resolution image and upscales it based on the device's resolution with the help of MetalFX.

Built-in system with the new GPU in Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

Provides different options to upscale, including Temporal Antialiasing and Spatial.

iOS becomes the only platform to run Genshin Impact at 120 FPS.

Some players might be familiar with the term "Temporal Antialiasing" or "TAA" from multiple PC games, as it uses multiple frames to smoothen out jagged edges in one's gameplay. Hence, it is often recommended to use 'TAA' instead of 'FXAA' in video games' display settings.