Genshin Impact Overture of Wandering Notes web event guide for free primogems

Genshin Impact players can participate in an ongoing web event tied directly to the upcoming musical event. HoYoverse has planned an official concert across 12 different countries, starting from October 2023 until January 2024. However, before everything takes place, there seems to be a small web event associated with the preparation of the event, allowing participants to win Primogems.

The "Overture of Wandering Notes" web event can be completed by heading to the HoYoverse's official website. Anyone looking to participate will need to be above Adventure Rank 10. Additionally, the event will be active starting from September 12 to October 19.

The following article will guide you through everything related to the Overture of Wandering Notes web event, including the correct notes to get 40 Primogems.

Overture of Wandering Notes web event guide for Genshin Impact rewards

Overture of Wandering Notes is an ongoing web event in Genshin Impact, and anyone interested in participating needs to look for the webpage. Readers are recommended to start by heading to this link and clicking on the "Click to take part in the event" option.

Additional details on the runtime and AR requirements can be found just below the aforementioned link.

First question (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before starting, it is important to log in using the credentials of your active Genshin Impact account, followed by the area with a created character. As always, the Primogem rewards will be sent via in-game email.

Now, you are free to start the event. Your main objective is to coordinate with different Genshin Impact characters and find the three missing notes from three songs.

Here is a list of all the correct options from the Overture of Wandering Notes web event:

Fragile Fantasy. Wrath of Monoceros Caeli. Liyue.

Once you have collected all three notes, return them to Zhongli and wait until the website shows you the official artwork of the Genshin Impact 2023 concert, followed by the reward prompt. Claim the reward from the website and head to the in-game email to add 40 Primogems to your inventory.

Primogem reward from the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

During each sound, you will be given the option to listen to it again, while choosing the wrong option will activate a special dialogue from Paimon, hinting at you with a red-colored text. For example, during the first song, choosing anything other than "Fragile Fantasy" will lead Paimon to say:

That doesn't seem right, Traveler. Paimon seems to remember this song's name is about something purely imaginary..

Paimon hinting for the correct option (Image via HoYoverse)

The block letters in the aforementioned quote will be in red on the official website. Similarly, the second option will be hinted at as "Anger," and the last song will be simply hinted at with "Liyue."

Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, players can click on any character from the artwork to create their very own custom ticket.