Genshin Impact Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event guide: How to get 40 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact has released a brand new web event called Paimon's Starlight Expedition, which could potentially be the final event before the official arrival of the v3.4 update. It's a quiz event where you have to listen to a few songs and guess the right answer.

Fans can listen to their favorite character's theme song and submit their answers to earn points. Fortunately, hints will be provided for each question and the points rewarded will depend on each correct submission and the number of hints taken to do so.

Play Genshin Impact Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event to obtain free 40 Primogems

The latest Genshin Impact web event is a simple quiz game, where you must listen to the theme songs of certain in-game characters and guess who they belong to. There are a total of 17 questions and getting the correct answers will earn you points along with a sticker of that particular character.

You will have to head to https://hoyo.link/a9MnBEAd to participate in this web event.

To begin the event, you must first log in with your HoYoverse or Genshin Impact account and press Click to Start.

Listen to the song and guess the correct character (Image via HoYoverse)

To listen to the song, click on the sound icon on the book's right page. It will play a few seconds of a random Genshin Impact character's theme song and you have to guess the right character.

Select a character and submit your answer (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're ready to answer, go to Select a Character Name on the left side and it will open up a list of 17 different Genshin Impact characters. You must select your option and click on Submit Answer.

You have guessed the right answer (Image via HoYoverse)

If your answer is correct, you will see something similar to the image shown above, with Paimon complimenting you for guessing correctly. You can then move on to the next question to keep playing the quiz.

If your answer is incorrect, you will get a hint from Paimon (Image via HoYoverse)

However, if your answer is incorrect, Paimon will tell you to try again and will give you a hint. The first hint from her will be a dialog by the character in question.

The character's silhouette becomes clearer (Image via HoYoverse)

If you use another hint, that particular Genshin Impact character's silhouette will become significantly clearer, which should make it easier to guess who that is. The final clue will be another dialog from them and you will only be given three chances to guess the correct answer.

Share the web event to receive a redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have submitted five correct answers, you'll be able to share your accomplishments in the quiz and receive a unique redemption code that can only be used once.

Redeeming this particular code will reward you with 40 Primogems, which will be sent to your account through the in-game mail system. It should be noted that the number of Genshin Impact players that receive this code is currently limited to the first three million, so ensure that you play the event and get your code as soon as possible.

Even after getting five correct answers and receiving the code, you can continue playing the quiz until you get all 17 answers correct.

