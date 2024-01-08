Apple Vision Pro release date, price, and more 

The highly anticipated release date and price of the Apple Vision Pro have officially been made public. This cutting-edge device was first introduced by the tech giant at its developer conference in June 2023. Apple has described it as a groundbreaking spatial computer that will revolutionize various aspects of our lives. According to the company, it seamlessly merges digital content with one's physical surroundings and provides them with immersive spatial experiences.

This article reveals the release date, price, and other relevant aspects of the Apple Vision Pro.

When can you buy the Apple Vision Pro?

Apple recently revealed details regarding the Vision Pro headset, including its price and release date. The shipping of this device is set to commence on February 2, 2024, exclusively in the United States. Importantly, pre-orders for the Vision Pro headset will begin on January 19, 2024, at 8 am ET/5 am PST.

Furthermore, the US Apple Store online will have the device available. It will also be available at all US Apple Store locations.

How much will the Apple Vision Pro cost?

Equipped with a generous 256GB of storage, the Vision Pro can be owned for $3,499. Additionally, Apple has revealed the price for the Zeiss prescription lenses that can be purchased alongside the Vision Pro. It will cost $149. You can further enhance your reading experience with the addition of readers for $99.

It will also include a few extra items, including:

A Solo Knit band

A Dual Loop band

Light Seal

Two Light Seal Cushions

Vision Pro cover

Polishing cloth

Battery

USB-C charge cable

USB-C power adapter

Best features of Apple Vision Pro

Let's look at its noteworthy attributes and determine why the Vision Pro could be a wise investment. Here are some of its highlighted features:

The visionOS : The Vision Pro offers a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system powered by the visionOS. It uses a user's eyes, hands, and voice.

: The Vision Pro offers a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system powered by the visionOS. It uses a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Gaming experience : Gamers can delve into a plethora of games available on the App Store. The gameplay experiences are expected to be both distinctive and captivating.

: Gamers can delve into a plethora of games available on the App Store. The gameplay experiences are expected to be both distinctive and captivating. Visual quality : With support for HDR content, users can watch movies and TV shows on a screen that feels 100 feet wide. It features displays with ultra-high resolution, delivering more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye.

: With support for HDR content, users can watch movies and TV shows on a screen that feels 100 feet wide. It features displays with ultra-high resolution, delivering more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. FaceTime : Spatial Audio on the device creates a lifelike experience on FaceTime calls by making each person’s voice appear to come from their tile location.

: Spatial Audio on the device creates a lifelike experience on FaceTime calls by making each person’s voice appear to come from their tile location. Design : Utilizing the most advanced materials to achieve performance, mobility, and wearability. Moreover, the Vision Pro has a compact design.

: Utilizing the most advanced materials to achieve performance, mobility, and wearability. Moreover, the Vision Pro has a compact design. Security: It features Optic ID, which adds an extra layer of security by analyzing the user's iris.

Based on the headset's features officially revealed by Apple, the Vision Pro should provide an exceedingly remarkable experience. Nevertheless, the lingering question lies in whether this level of excellence will be sufficient to persuade potential buyers to invest in it at its current price point. Only time will tell.

