"That's dystopian!": xQc was outraged by pricing of Apple Vision Pro VR headset at the 2023 WWDC

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was reacting to the much-anticipated Apple WWDC on his most recent stream and was outraged by the price of the upcoming Vision Pro VR headset. The content creator was quite upfront about his feelings regarding the cost and clearly did not feel that the product, despite getting a lot of floor time at the event, was worth $3,499.

Like many tech enthusiasts around the world, Felix was watching the 2023 Apple WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference). The tech giant showed off its upcoming products, including the VR headset named Vision Pro, which is supposed to arrive sometime in early 2024 in the United States, while other countries will follow suit in the coming months.

With great hardware (and brand name) comes a hefty price tag, and the headset was announced to cost about three and a half thousand dollars. xQc clearly did not feel the cost was justified, insinuating that people at Apple were out of touch, and described the pricing as "dystopian."

"That's dystopian! These people live on another planet. Holy f*ck dude!"

"These people are crazy": xQc calls out Apple for pricing its VR headset Vision Pro at $3,499

The WWDC was full of announcements, including a new MacBook and exploring new features of the MacOS Sonoma, with Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to the OS. Viewers were also treated with the details of the new Apple Watch. Those looking for an informative overview of the whole event should check out our live coverage here.

Last but not least was Apple's take on the VR headset, with the Vision Pro announcement coming towards the tail end of the event. While the headset was hailed by Apple as a revolutionary addition to virtuality reality, announcing a partnership with Disney, it appears the pricing may have turned people off, with xQc being one of them.

When the price tag was revealed, the Canadian Streamer's initial reaction was to curse in disbelief:

"Holy sh*t dude!"

Timestamp: 16:18:24

xQc continued criticizing Apple for what he thought was totally unfair pricing, calling them crazy:

"3.5K, these people are crazy!"

His fans appeared to agree. Here are some of the reactions to the YouTube clip.

Comments to his reaction (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Here's a comprehensive recap of the 2023 Apple WWDC with all major announcements discussed.

Catch up to date with Apple WWDC 2023 reveals here.

Poll : 0 votes