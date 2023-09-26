10 best iPhone 15 accessories you need

The Apple iPhone 15 series, launched around two weeks ago, has a plethora of enhancements over its predecessors. The smartphones boast Dynamic Island functionalities, the flagship Apple A16 Bionic CPU, a 48MP primary camera sensor, and USB-C connectivity. However, like with last year's offerings, essential accessories like chargers or cases are not included in the box.

So, if you're considering purchasing any smartphone from the Apple iPhone 15 series, you'll need accessories to get the most out of the device. To assist you in doing so, we've compiled a list of the finest iPhone 15 series accessories available, including chargers, cases, earbuds, and much more.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 best accessories for Apple iPhone 15 series in 2023

1) Apple USB-C to headphone dongle ($9)

Like the previous year's releases, the iPhone 15 comes without a headphone jack. So, if you have high-quality headphones or earbuds with a 3.5mm headphone jack, you should get the Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone dongle. This way, you can plug your 3.5mm supported headphones straight into your device to listen to your favorite music without any worries.

2) Plugable USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C Cable ($12)

Although the iPhone 15 series comes with a USB-C cable inside the box, the Plugable USB Type-C to Type-C cable is necessary for charging your phone or other peripheral devices at up to 100W rates. It also has a data transfer capacity of up to 10Gbps. This is essential for people who often transfer data from other devices to their iPhones.

3) Anker 511 Nano Pro USB-C charger ($14)

There are many third-party USB-C chargers for the latest iPhones. However, we chose the Anker 511 Nano Pro since it is one of the smallest and most affordable GaN chargers for the iPhone 15. It supports up to 20 watts of rapid charging and is currently less expensive than Apple's 20W wall charger.

4) Cardpakee phone case wallet for iPhone 15 ($15)

Cardpakee phone case wallet for iPhone 15 (Image via Amazon)

The Cardpakee Wallet Phone Case is a useful iPhone cover since it can hold credit cards, cash, and visiting cards. It is available for the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro models. It can also be used as a kickstand to watch videos on the move without having to hold your smartphone. However, it is not MagSafe-compatible.

5) ESR Magnetic car phone mount ($20)

The ESR car phone mount is a must-have iPhone accessory for car drivers as it has a powerful magnetic lock to keep your device in place. It is universally compatible with most AC vents and keeps the phone stable, even during most bumpy rides. Hence, you can use it to view directions, while driving or enjoy music.

6) Apple Air Tag ($29)

The Apple AirTag is a one-of-a-kind and compact gadget for tracking any type of device. If you are prone to misplacing your keys, wallet, backpack, or other valuables, you may attach an AirTag to any of these things. You can then discover the specific position of your misplaced item more simply with the Find My app and accurate location tracker.

7) PopSockets MagSafe Phone Grip ($30)

The PopSocket Phone Grip is a fascinating MagSafe-compatible smartphone holder that uses a magnet to connect to the rear of your device. It may also be used as a phone stand because it features the trademark PopSocket grip, allowing you to hold your device with one hand or prop it up on a table.

8) Apple MagSafe charger ($33)

There are many cheaper alternatives to Apple's first-party accessories, but if you have a new iPhone 15, the company's MagSafe wireless charger is worth considering. This charging pad, like all other MagSafe accessories, utilizes a magnetic strip to adhere to the back of compatible iPhones and wirelessly charges them at a maximum speed of 15W.

9) JBL Tune 130NC Wireless Earbuds ($60)

The JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless Earbuds provide superior audio that is ideal for music lovers. They offer noise-canceling functions that shut out outside noise so you can enjoy your favorite media. These earbuds also promise a long battery life of up to 40 hours, which means you can use them for multiple days without any worries.

10) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) ($199)

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro deliver terrific sound, with an improved transparency mode. Additionally, if you want to block out outside noise, they also support active noise cancellation (ANC). The best part is that they support a USB-C charging dock, just like the latest iPhones.

