Apple iPhone 15 vs. Nothing Phone (2): How do the two compare?

Apple finally launched their iPhone 15 lineup at the Wonderlust event in California on 12th September. All the models got really good upgrades this time around. Most Apple enthusiasts, though, have appreciated the vanilla iPhone 15, as it finally comes without any notch and ditches the old lightning port.

The Nothing Phone (2) also launched a few months back, with improved glyph lighting and better hardware specifications this time. The device also marks the debut of Nothing in the US market.

As a potential buyer, if you are confused between the two, don't worry, we have you covered. We will differentiate both smartphones across various parameters and determine which is better for the average consumer.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Nothing Phone (2): Key differences

Overall specs & price

We first look at the specifications of both devices. There are some minor additions to this year's Apple iPhone 15, so you can check them out as well.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Nothing Phone (2) Processor Apple A16 Bionic, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 6GB Upto 12GB Display 6.1-inch XDR OLED 6.7-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz Main Cameras 48 MP Primary Camera 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP Primary Camera50 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera Optical Zoom 2X NA Video Recording Up to 4K 60FPS Up to 4K 60FPS Storage Upto 512GB NVMe Upto 512GB, UFS 3.1 Battery 3,877mAh 4700mAH Charging Speed 20W wired15W MagSafe 45W wired15W wireless Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starts at $799 Starts at $599

As mentioned above, the iPhone 15 has a starting price of $799 for the base 128GB storage variant. Its pricing goes up to $1099 for the 512GB. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (2) is comparatively cheaper as it starts from $599 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. For the 12GB 512GB variant, you will need to pay $799.

Display

Apple has ditched the old notch and brought the Dynamic Island in the Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The phone also has slimmer bezels across all sides compared to the iPhone 14.

The Nothing Phone (2) has a bigger screen, and its 6.7-inch OLED display also supports a 120Hz peak refresh rate. To conserve battery, Nothing has included LTPO support, which lets you switch between different refresh rates.

Sadly, the iPhone 15 still comes without any fast refresh support, which the iPhone 15 Pro has.

Performance

Both phones completely differ from each other in terms of processors and RAM support but offer a seamless experience to the average user. Apple has integrated the A16 Bionic chipset into the Apple iPhone 15, which was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series last year.

The Nothing Phone (2) has also seen a huge upgrade in terms of power, as the device now comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. This ensures that there are no hiccups while navigating through the Nothing OS. Also, it's available with up to 12GB RAM, which ensures that multiple apps can run smoothly and simultaneously.

Camera

In terms of camera specs, the Phone (2) has two back cameras, while the iPhone 15 has a similar layout. It's worth noting, though, that the iPhone 15 now boasts a 48MP main camera, much like the Pro series.

The camera hardware in the Nothing Phone (2) has also been enhanced. Its primary sensor is Sony's 50 MP IMX890, which has optical image stabilization. It also has a variety of settings, such as regular video, slow-motion support, auto modes, portrait, and timelapse. Additionally, the Glyph lights can be used to shoot well-lit images or videos in low light.

Battery

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a large 4700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging and can also reverse charge wireless accessories.

The Apple iPhone 15 series has finally introduced Type C support for charging and data transfer. Still, we only see 20W maximum charging support on the Apple iPhone 15 and 15W wireless charging with MagSafe chargers.

Conclusion

With the Nothing Phone (2), you will enjoy multimedia for longer hours as it has a larger 6.7-inch display with a big 4,700mAh battery. Its Glyph lights at the back also make it stand out, as it can be used for a variety of purposes, including for ringtones or while shooting videos.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 15 has better cameras and now comes without the dated notch. The USB Type C support means it can be charged without any intrusions.

So, in the end, it all boils down to OS preference, as iOS has more security features, whereas the Nothing OS 2.0 offers better customization options. But if your budget is really tight, the Nothing Phone (2) is a better buy, as it is $200 cheaper.

