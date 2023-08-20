Best MagSafe chargers for Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Since Apple iPhone 12, Apple has been making phones with MagSafe technology, which is a magnetic power connector. With these chargers, you can wirelessly charge Apple devices. MagSafe also lets you use supported cases to charge or dock your iPhones. It's a magnetic ring affixed to the rear of the iPhone. Not only do the magnets ensure precise alignment, but your device can charge at a maximum speed of 15W wireless when using a MagSafe-certified wireless charger.

Hence, if you have bought a new Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, or a phone from the iPhone 14 Pro series, you might want to buy a new MagSafe-certified wireless charger to effortlessly juice up your gadget.

So, in this article, we will take a look at some of the best MagSafe chargers with support for 15W charging, as Qi wireless chargers only support 7.5W charging output. Let us begin.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best MagSafe chargers for Apple iPhone 14 series and iPhone 14 Pro series

Over the years, we have seen many third-party brands and Apple itself creating some wonderful wireless chargers that are MagSafe certified. Let's begin with our list of the top MagSafe chargers.

1) Belkin BoostCharge Pro ($30)

First, we have the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, which has a unique kickstand at the back of the charging dock. This kickstand ensures that the charger can hold the smartphone in portrait or cinematic mode, making it easy to watch media or attend meetings on the go.

Its cable is also pretty long and braided, which means you can place the MagSafe charger far from your charging adaptor. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is also pretty lightweight, meaning you can carry it anywhere. It's also one of the cheapest Magsafe charger, you can buy right now.

2) Apple MagSafe charger ($37)

If you want to buy an accessory for your iPhone, Apple's certified accessories are your best bet. The tech giant's MagSafe charger is a multipurpose wireless gadget, which can be used to charge multiple Apple devices. It has a very minimalist design and is certified to deliver 15W charging output.

But it has a few cons as well. Apple ships a very small cable, without a wall adaptor. The charging dock is also pretty small. Nonetheless, this is a pretty cheap and reliable MagSafe wireless charger that can be used with all the latest Apple iPhones.

3) Mophie Snap+ Charging Stand & Pad ($60)

The Mophie Snap+ is another unique MagSafe charger that can also act as a stand to hold your smartphone. It is particularly useful if you want to watch multimedia on your iPhone, without troubling your hands, or if you want to take video calls. The charging device also has a separate spot for charging your AirPods or any Apple Watch.

4) HyperJuice 4-in-1 wireless charger ($90)

The HyperJuice 4-in-1 wireless charger is a pretty unique device as it can wirelessly charge four Apple devices at once. Its two charging docks support MagSafe wireless charging and hence deliver 15W charging. The other two charging areas support Qi wireless charging, which is enough to charge an Apple Watch or any wireless charging supported Airpods.

5) NOMAD Base One ($100)

The NOMAD Base One is another wireless MagSafe charger that has a really premium metal and glass design. This would really complement any desk space and is also pretty lightweight to hold. The charging dock is also separately colored in white, which makes it easier to place your iPhone. It comes without a wall adaptor, which is its only major negative.

6) Apple MagSafe Duo Charger ($129)

The Apple MagSafe Duo charger is great for those who own many Apple devices. It can rest flat and charge two gadgets at the same time. Its collapsible shape is also very convenient for travellers.

This gadget is composed of soft rubber, which ensures that it does not produce excessive heat when charging your Apple devices. Overall, it's a great buy for all kinds of consumers, especially for those who are always on the move.

7) Belkin BoostCharge Pro ($150)

Next, we have the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, which is a 3-in-1 wireless charger. It can simultaneously charge an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This peripheral supports 15-watt wireless charging over MagSafe, so it can fast charge an iPhone 14 in about two hours. Unlike the Apple MagSafe charger, it comes with an AC wall adapter, which is quite long and handy.

So, these were all the best MagSafe chargers that you can use to charge your Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro smartphones. All the mentioned devices are pretty unique and you can buy any one of them without any hesitation.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech.