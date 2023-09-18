Top 5 BGMI gaming accessories

Your BGMI experience can get a boost from mobile gaming accessories. Although these don’t help you develop an esports career, as they aren't allowed in tournaments, many casual players extensively use them. Moreover, the gadgets are loved for giving a pro-player-like playstyle and saving time from practicing various skills.

The abundance of gear available in the market can confuse one about which accessory to choose. Moreover, each comes with unique benefits, and you may find some of them expensive and inaccessible.

If you're willing to invest money in a gaming accessory, you must be well aware of the pros and cons of their usage. Here's a list of the best BGMI gears that can uplift your experience of the game.

5 best BGMI gaming accessories

5) Mobile coolers

After hours of gaming, battle royale titles like BGMI often get choppy on low-end devices, and your phone's temperature can cause this issue. An outdated CPU, hot environment, strained battery, or overuse can be the root of this problem. For the remedy, mobile coolers come in handy at a pocket-friendly price.

These instantly cool down your device and prevent it from overheating, reducing performance, lag, stutter, and permanent damage. In turn, smooth gameplay is produced, prolonging the battery life and reducing the chances of thermal throttling.

4) RGB bar

RGB lighting not only uplifts your BGMI experience but also adorns your gaming room. These accessories have built-in, high-sensitivity microphones that react according to external sounds. Sync your phone to the smart RGB bar, and you will experience different lighting effects under the audio background of your game.

The gadget can certainly be an excellent investment if you're willing to spend money on a gaming accessory that enhances your BGMI experience.

3) Wireless headsets

A professional gamer knows the importance of good headsets. They should not just produce crystal-clear audio of the game but also help maintain smooth communication with your teammates. Comfort is another factor that should be considered while buying a headset, as hours of gaming often leave strained ears.

Additionally, purchasing a wireless headset is advisable for the sake of convenience. They don’t hinder your movement while you are engrossed in the game.

2) Finger sleeves

Battle Royale titles often engage gamers in long hours of gaming. Consequently, they leave your mobile with sweaty and dirty screens, resulting in cumbersome control over your keys. Some players counter this issue by sprinkling powder on their device’s screen. However, it often exacerbates the situation by leaving lumps of dried powder.

Finger sleeves are the best remedy for this issue that totally resolves the problems ensuing from the sweaty fingers. They cover your fingers in such a way that prevents them from spoiling your mobile screen. Moreover, they deliver smooth control over your controllers for which players use powders on their screens.

1) Mobile gaming triggers

If you are an experienced BGMI player or of any other battle royale title, then you must be familiar with mobile triggers. They save you from getting accustomed to the three-finger claw control while delivering the advantage of the said setup. Moreover, they are cheap, easily available, and don’t require much time to get used to.

Mobile gaming triggers instantly boost your gameplay by allowing you to move while firing back at the opponents. Using them also helps you with weapon recoil control, achieving a high K/D ratio and swift movement speed. Moreover, they facilitate you to master close-range gunfights and quickly scope in towards a far-off enemy.

