Microsoft certainly surprised the gaming community with some major announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. The game reveals at the Summer Game Fest 2024 could've been a hit or miss for many, but Phil and his team came fully prepared. They were on a roll since the start of the presentation and ended it with a bang.

If you missed out on the program and want to know about the games that were revealed, you can find a list of all major announcements made at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 below.

A list of all the major announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 trailer showcased the premise of the game being set during the Gulf War.

trailer showcased the premise of the game being set during the Gulf War. Id Software showcased its upcoming title, Doom: The Dark Ages, which is coming in 2025.

which is coming in 2025. State of Decay 3 announced

announced A look at all the companions for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Starfield's Shattered Space Expansion

Expansion A new turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion arrives on August 26, 2024

expansion arrives on August 26, 2024 A look at Metal Gear Delta: Snake Eater's gameplay

gameplay A new trailer for Perfect Dark

A new trailer for Fable

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming on November 19, 2024

is coming on November 19, 2024 Life is Strange Double Exposure coming in October 29, 2024

coming in October 29, 2024 A new gameplay trailer for I ndiana Jones and the Great Circle

A new gameplay trailer for Avowed

Gameplay reveal for Assassin's Creed Shadows

A new gameplay trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornoby l. The game is set to release on September 5, 2024.

l. The game is set to release on September 5, 2024. Gears of War E-Day reveal. This game is a prequel to the first Gears title.

That covers all the major announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Gears of War E-Day was certainly one of the biggest surprises, especially the fact that players will be finally able to experience Marcus Fenix's rise to fame and the fated Locust invasion on Emergence Day.

Besides that, FPS fans can look forward to creating some amazing memories with games like DOOM: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Perfect Dark all set to release soon.

Both Assassin's Creed Shadows and Dragon Age: The Veilguard came out as big surprises as well, given both Ubisoft and EA have their own slot in the Summer Game Fest 2024.