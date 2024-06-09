Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay has been revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and it seems to have given fans what they wanted for a long time. The title will be released on November 15, 2024, and its trailer showed Naoe's stealth-focused gameplay mixed with a decent amount of parkour. Footage of Yasuke's brawler-style gameplay with brute strength was also provided.

This article will discuss the details of the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and also touch on some things people already knew before this event.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay revealed at the Summer Game Fest 2024

The reveal showed quite a few interesting bits (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows was released on November 15, 2024, and the recent gameplay reveal at the Xbox Events Showcase gave fans more information than expected. During the Summer Game Fest 2024, this title's trailer showed us what players can expect from the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, and the footage shows a decent amount of gameplay for each of these characters. We even get to see the former character see her take on the Assassin role perfectly.

Stealth takedowns, running on rooftops, hiding in plain sight, utilizing world elements for parkour, and swinging with a rope in a very Spider-man-like manner, Naoe seems to offer the perfect Assassin experience, something that fans of the Ezio trilogy would love to see.

Naoe using the kusarigama (Image via Ubisoft)

The character also has a plethora of weapons in her arsenal, as shown in the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal. With a hidden blade, a katana, kunai, ropes, and even a deadly kusarigama, Naoe is a lethal Assassin.

On the other hand, Yasuke is the big Samurai clad in black armor. He is a brute who is more suited to brawler-like gameplay. From what was seen in the trailer, Yasuke employs weapons like the katana, naginata, and the signature kanabo of a Samurai.

Potential standoff mode for Yasuke (Image via Ubisoft)

This character seems to also have something like a Standoff mode, where he can take on enemies in a one-on-one samurai fight. The overall system might be similar to what we have seen during Jin Sakai's standoffs in Ghost of Tsushima.

What's more interesting is that he is capable of performing a kick that seems straight out of Sparta (or Assassin's Creed Odyssey), sending enemies flying and crashing through objects.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Black and White mode revealed

New Black and White mode teased for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Finally, the most interesting feature teased in the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal is the existence of a Black and White filter mode, akin to the Kurosawa mode in Ghost of Tsushima.

This mode looks beautiful, to say the least, and a lot of gamers will be particularly inclined to play the game in it.

Overall, Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay reveal was a blast, giving players a small glimmer of hope that this title will deliver exactly what fans have been asking for a long time. Ubisoft will likely provide an extended gameplay reveal at the Ubisoft Forward, which is taking place on June 10, 2024, at 12 pm PDT.

