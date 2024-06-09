Fable trailer released at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

By Dipan Saha
Modified Jun 10, 2024 15:43 GMT
Fable trailer released.
Fable releases for PC and Xbox in 2025 (image via Xbox)

The Fable trailer was a surprise addition at the Xbox Games Showcase of 2024 as part of the Summer Game Fest program. This title will mark the return of the dormant video game series on both consoles and PCs after Fable Fortune came out on July 25, 2017.

This article talks about the information this game's new trailer offers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Fable trailer revealed, set to release in 2025 for PC and Xbox consoles

Fighting giant frogs, among other enemies (Image via Xbox)
Fighting giant frogs, among other enemies (Image via Xbox)

As showcased during the Xbox Games Showcase of 2024, the brand-new Fable game will be released in 2025. While the exact launch date is yet to be specified, players were treated to several minutes of in-game footage. This was also the first time this title received any gameplay footage of the sort, which was quite the treat to witness.

also-read-trending Trending
The protagonist appears (image via Xbox)
The protagonist appears (image via Xbox)

Fans got to see bits of gameplay, which put the protagonist's powers, abilities, and combat skills on display. The developers also showed levitating enemies and ways to immobilize them.

The trailer showcased the game world, depicting bits of lore complete with the usual humor associated with the series, as well. The usual fantasy setting is still returning, though.

New allies (Image via Xbox)
New allies (Image via Xbox)

The game is set to release for the PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. It is also available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service, day one. As expected, this first-party Xbox game does not possess a PlayStation 5 port for now.

Playground Games’ Fable is an upcoming action-adventure, open-world RPG. The game has been in development since 2017, and has been subject to multiple delays. This new entry in the series features a very different artstyle when compared to prior entries in the franchise - focusing on realism over an animated, cartoony visual makeup. The game otherwise seems to be remarkably similar though, bringing in the charm of the previous games.

For more content on the Xbox Games Showcase, check out the following:

Darren Waller career earnings: How much did ex-Giants TE make in NFL?

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी