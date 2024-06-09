All digital Xbox announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The Xbox Games Showcase has brought with it a ton of surprises, including the reveal of the upcoming all-digital Xbox Series X console. The announcement of this variant of the console will surprise many, given that the rumors seemed to point at something a tad more exciting than the usual color change.

This article provides a breakdown of the all-digital Xbox.

Note: Parts of this article reflect the author’s opinion and are subjective in nature.

All-digital Xbox Series X/S announced in a white colorway

The black variant of the Xbox Series X will now come with 2 TB of storage (Image via Xbox)

A digital-only Xbox Series X/S was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 (as a part of the Summer Game Fest). This is the second major hardware refresh of the console, coming a few months after the release of the all-black Xbox Series S (that came bundled with 1 TB of base storage).

As the name implies, this all-digital Xbox console lacks an optical media drive and is entirely reliant on the internet to download games. The Series X also receives an all-white colorway this time around, which looks rather sleek and makes you wonder why it wasn't there in the first place.

Additionally, the regular, “Galaxy” black variant of the Xbox Series X has been upgraded to offer 2 TB of internal storage, which is a good move. A new Xbox Series S with 1 TB of storage in the Robot White colorway will also be available.

The slow but painful transition towards an all-digital future was inevitable, and Xbox has once again taken the initiative in this regard. While I will miss being able to stack disc cases on my wall and admire them, I can’t say that I am all too surprised, given the recent trends surrounding optical media.

