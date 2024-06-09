Konami finally gave us the first look at the gameplay for the much-anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Before coming to be known as Big Boss, the covert operative, Jack, is set to embark on the Virtuos mission, going deep behind enemy lines. This Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will allow new players to experience one of the most iconic video games of the MGS franchise.

The latest trailer revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 gave us a glimpse at the updated visuals and gameplay for Delta and shared a look at many iconic moments from the original MGS 3.

Let's dive into the trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta, and see how KONAMI enhanced the feel of crawling through the jungles in the USSR and Snake's ordeal to survive by feeding on tree frogs.

KONAMI unveils the gameplay of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The trailer kicks off with the iconic intro of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, where covert operative Jack is briefed by Major Zero before he makes his way to the USSR. Armed with only a pistol and a knife and now codenamed Naked Snake, Jack is all set to become one of the pivotal characters of the series and don the mantle of Big Boss.

KONAMI then unveils the gameplay for Metal Gear Solid Delta, where Snake can use the environment such as mud, and move stealthily by hanging from bridges to conceal himself from the Soviet troops. Just like the original game, Naked Snake will have to survive his ordeals by hunting for resources like food and carefully treading through the forest to search for his target.

The gameplay seems akin to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, as Snake can use non-lethal takedowns on soldiers. We also get a glimpse of a bike chase sequence, which in all likeness, is the upcoming title's iteration of the Shagohod battle.

Kept you waiting Huh! (Image via KONAMI)

However, what made the Metal Gear Solid Delta trailer one of the most iconic reveals at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, is the snippet where Snake meets his mentor, The Boss.

Although KONAMI has yet to reveal more information regarding the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta, the title will hopefully get a release date sometime in 2025.

