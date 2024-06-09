The Gears of War E-Day was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, which was a part of the Summer Game Fest 2024. We are finally taking a step back in time, to the period where the journey of the COGS started. The latest Gears of War E-Day is set to tell the story of Dom and Marcus' camaraderie and show how the world fell to the Locust hordes.

It is one of the best reveals from Microsoft and a major surprise from the Xbox Showcase that nobody saw coming. The Gears of War series is finally coming back after five long years, and this time, we will step back into the shoes of the legendary Marcus Fenix.

Stick with us as we dissect the announcement trailer for Gears of War E-Day, which was revealed moments ago on the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

Microsoft reveals Gears of War E-Day during Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The final game that was revealed during Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase was the new Gears of War game titled E-Day. The trailer kicked off by showing a young COG soldier with a familiar bandana getting beaten up by a Locust. The soldier finally gains the upper hand and kills the Locust, but the earth opens below his feet, and he is saved by another COG soldier with a familiar face.

It took no time for the Gears fans to connect the dots. The iconic duo of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago are back in the franchise again. Gears of War E-Day will be taking place during Emergence Day, which signals the start of the Locust invasion. We will step back in the shoes of Marcus Fenix and wield the Lancer Assault Rifle once more in a fight to take back the Earth.

No release date has been unveiled yet, but we can expect more announcements coming from Microsoft and Xbox in the future. The sixth mainline game in the Gears of War series will be a prequel to the first game. We will enjoy the exploits of a younger Marcus Fenix before he becomes the legendary soldier and a bane of the Locusts.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 might be the best part of this Summer Game Fest yet, with the announcements for major titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 6, STALKER 2, and DOOM: The Dark Ages taking the frontline.

