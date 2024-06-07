5 games that might just be the biggest surprises of Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is creating a wave of hype about what will be revealed during the upcoming presentation. Microsoft is set to reveal what its studios have been cooking behind the scenes, and whether the Xbox fans will receive some new exclusive. Needless to say, the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 has the potential to reveal some big surprises and can become the highlight of the Summer Games Fest 2024.

With this article, we will explore some potential titles that might come as a big surprise for the gaming community, if they are announced during the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five games that might surprise you in the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

1) Persona 6

Persona 6 might be the biggest surprise in the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 (Image via Atlus)

Atlus is having a great year, to say the least. The creators of Megaten have already released Persona 3 Reload to great success and are all set to launch two more games in 2024. However, many people are wondering about one question. Where is the sixth mainline Persona game?

Reliable insider @MbKKssTBhz5 on X has shared information about the upcoming Persona 6, including the color code for the game which is green, and the fact that both Sega and Atlus will release the game soon.

Atlus already has planned a showcase for its upcoming title Metaphor: ReFantazio, but it will be a huge surprise if the studio comes out and announces the much anticipated Persona 6 during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

2) Gears 6

Will the COGs return to the front line once more? (Image via The Coalition)

The Gears of War franchise has been a prominent part of many childhoods and one of the core Xbox exclusives. People still fondly remember the first Gears game, which started one of the most iconic trilogy in gaming. The series has seemingly halted after the fifth installment was released in 2019.

The franchise might return from its slumber and people can once again load the Lancer Assault Rifle and join the COGs in their battle if Microsoft announces the sixth Gears game during the Xbox Games Showcase.

3) Doom: The Dark Ages

Rip and Tear...... until it's done (Image via id Software)

Once the curtain fell on the epic finale of Doom: Eternal's Ancient Gods Part 2, many people were left pondering as to what would come next. Where will the Doomslayer embark now he has slain the Dark Lord? Will this storyline even continue or will iD Software reboot the franchise once more?

Among these questions, a set of new rumors appeared. A new Doom game, titled The Dark Ages, might be unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. This will certainly come as a massive surprise as it will finally share a glimpse of what lies on the road ahead for the franchise.

4) Hollow Knight Silksong

Will 2024 be the year for Silksong? (Image via Team Cherry)

The Hollow Knight fans are an optimistic bunch. They never give up as they tune in to every game's showcase program, hoping for any news regarding the sequel. The developers have been shy about the title ever since its announcement back in 2019.

All the waiting can finally pay off if the studio steps up to the stage and announces more information regarding Hollow Knight Silksong during the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

5) Perfect Dark

The 2024 Xbox Game Showcase might unveil more information regarding Perfect Dark (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

2000s Perfect Dark is one of the most iconic titles from the Nintendo 64 era of games. You play as a covert operative, Agent Johanna Dark, and embark on a journey to stop the conspiracy of the DataDyne Corporation in a dystopian futuristic backdrop.

A new game in the series with the same name was announced back in 2020, but the developers have been quiet since then. It will certainly be surprising if the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 finally reveals more information regarding the upcoming Perfect Dark game.

The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 9, 2024 at 10 AM PDT, bringing news about what Microsoft has to offer for fans.

