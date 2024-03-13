5 things we want to see improved in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater from the 2004 original

The third entry in the legendary MGS series is getting a highly anticipated remake named Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which will be released in 2024. Almost two decades after its launch, fans will once again get to taste the classic Metal Gear Solid action but with a modern touch.

The original had many groundbreaking innovations and Hideo Kojima's trademark shenanigans. However, the franchise is notorious for some aspects and mistakes, which the remake must avoid. Hence, this article lists five potential improvements we'd like to see in the upcoming remake.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.

Improvements that we would like to see in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Combat Mechanics:

While the free-flowing, action-packed yet goofy combat mechanics of the Metal Gear games have a distinct identity in gaming history, there’s no denying that it could use some polishing. Although the previous generations may be used to the limited movements and clunky controls of the earlier titles in the franchise, the modern gamer may not be so keen to compromise.

A glimpse of the map designs in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

If MGS wants to win this generation of gamers, it will need to make some serious rehauls to the combat mechanics and controls.

Staying true to the original

While the gaming community highly appreciates remakes, they also fear that modernizing a classic title may ruin all of its old charm. MGS3 has a special place in the hearts of millions of players, and we hope the remake appeals to a modern audience without destroying the original's essence.

Add crouch walking

Although the MGS series heavily emphasizes stealth, one of the genre's staple features is entirely absent in the original: crouch walking or sneak walking. While many believe that this decision was taken to make the title more realistic, in the end, its absence makes things harder and, in some instances, affects the immersion. There should be an option for crouch walking or an alternative.

Snake in his natural state in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

Improve Bike sections

One of the most notorious sections in the original was the bike section, where EVA drives a bike while Snake fights enemies using a rocket launcher from the sidecar. This section was a total nightmare in terms of controls, enemies, and everything in between. We hope Konami finds some way to make the section fun without compromising the overall experience in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The wildlife in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has a lot of potential (Image via Konami)

Inventory System and Environmental Interactivity

We sincerely hope the remake incorporates some degree of openness to the linear-level designs and more environmental interactivity. All the trailers and promotional material so far have shown lush jungles and vast environments, and we hope that in the release version, we get to interact with the map more in-depth.

An in-depth and dynamic inventory system is also a must-have for a modern remake. There's no way the modern generation of gamers will endure the horrendous affair that was the old MGS inventory system.