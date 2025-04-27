New Battlefield 6 leaked gameplay looks good, and it shows vehicular warfare, melee combat and more

New Battlefield 6 leaks have just dropped, showcasing striking global illumination and vehicular warfare in DICE's upcoming addition to its shooter franchise. Following the mixed reception of the previous game in the series, DICE seems determined to get the formula right for the upcoming title. Battlefield 6 is currently going through its alpha testing stages and will likely drop within the next 12 months. The growing number of leaks is not helping ease fans' anticipation either.
Let us take a look at the Battlefield 6 leaks and discuss the highlight elements that make the title look this impressive.
Note: This article is based on leaks, therefore, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.
All highlight features in the Battlefield 6 leaks
The Battlefield 6 leaks in question have been sourced from three leakers, including @TaskForceNews and @Battlefieldleak on X, which are reputed sources of news and leaks for CoD and Battlefield. In contrast, the third leaker, @alisaad40002, is an unofficial X page that lacks as much credibility and is reported to source the media from alpha test leaks for the upcoming Battlefield.
Vehicular Warfare
The first highlight feature depicted in the new Battlefield 6 leaks is the new vehicular warfare involving jets, helis, and tanks. This BF6 alpha test also revealed new jet sounds. However, the new sounds seem to differ from the jets in Battlefield 2042, with the leaks showcasing a realistic windy sound with lots of engine growl.
As is evident from the leaks, battle helicopters like the Apache will likely be present in Battlefield 6. In fact, players in the alpha test were able to take them out with RPGs (Rocket-Powered Grenades). Fighter planes like F16s will probably be present in the game as well, offering players a striking birds-eye view of the map. The F16 showcased in the leak seems to have the usual mobility we have experienced in jets from the past titles in the series.
Melee combat
The Battlefield 6 leaks also showcase new melee combat, which will allow players to take down unsuspecting opponents and grab their dog tags. Additionally, players will be able to drag the bodies of allies who are in a DBNO (downed but not out) state to bring them back to safety. This will allow safer revival for teams looking to quickly get back into active combat.
Map interactibles
The leaks have showcased stationary weapon mounts, meaning players will potentially get highly lethal anti-infantry capabilities. With how things stand, it is safe to presume that anti-air or anti-armor gun stations could also make an appearance.
Class system
As per the Battlefield 6 leaks, class systems are back in the alpha test. The usual classes — Assault, Engineer, Recon, and Support — are available for players to choose from. Weapon category exclusivity is important in class systems, which is why its absence in Battlefield 2042 led to the game getting a mixed reception from fans.
