Battlefield 6's leaked gameplay suggests Takedown is returning

The recent Battlefield 6 playtesting session in Battlefield Labs has concluded, leading to a wave of leaks and gameplay footage appearing on social media platforms. According to the leaks, Takedown is set to return to the game. For those unaware, Takedowns in Battlefield are melee animations that allow players to eliminate enemies with cinematics. These moves are usually performed from behind and showcase unique executions depending on the weapon.

This was first reported by @TaskForceNews, a reputed page for Call of Duty and Battlefield updates on X. The next installment is expected to be released in April 2026, making these leaks even more exciting.

On that note, here's everything we know about the recent Battlefield 6 leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Takedown will reportedly return in Battlefield 6

The leaked footage in the X post showcases a player performing a swift melee attack, indicating that Takedowns are most likely returning to the game. This feature, which allows for close-quarters eliminations, has always been a fan-favorite and adds an extra layer of fun in the fast-paced multiplayer.

The footage is of very low quality with the HUD intentionally blurred out. This is likely an effort to protect the privacy of the player who shared this leak during the recent Battlefield Labs playtesting.

Apart from this, various other leaks have recently surfaced. Reports suggest that Battlefield 6 will feature a more grounded and realistic combat system, reminiscent of Battlefield 3 and 4. Additionally, many other leaked footage shows destructible environments. Another key detail is the absence of tactical sprint, which indicates a shift toward a slower, more strategic gameplay experience.

That's everything we know about the Battlefield 6 leak so far. While these leaks offer an exciting glimpse into the upcoming FPS title, it's essential to approach them with caution, as the game is still in development. Moreover, EA has yet to officially confirm these details.

