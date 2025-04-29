Battlefield 6 weapons leaked: Everything we know

By Akash Das
Modified Apr 29, 2025 10:18 GMT
Everything we know about leaked weapons in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)
Everything we know about leaked weapons in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Weapons leaked from Battlefield 6 have taken the internet by storm, giving fans a sneak peek at what the highly anticipated next installment of EA’s flagship shooter franchise might have in store. Although official details on Battlefield 6 are still under wraps, the buzz around the game has grown significantly following a recent post by @Battlefieldleak on X.

Ad

This article sheds light on all the leaked weapons arriving in Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is based on speculations and leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All leaked weapons in Battlefield 6

The weapons leak in Battlefield 6, originally posted by @Battlefieldleak on X, unveils a diverse and powerful arsenal. The variety of firearms caters to different combat styles, ranging from close-range SMGs to long-range rifles. Here are some of the notable names from the leak:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • MG4K
  • MP5
  • MP7A2
  • MPX
  • MRAD
  • P90
  • QBZ
  • SCAR L
  • SCAR SC
  • SIG553R
  • SV98M
  • Vector SMG
  • XM7
Ad

These leaked weapons hint at a comprehensive loadout system in BF 6, where players might get to tailor their loadouts to suit various roles and missions.

Also read: New BF 6 leaked gameplay looks good

Expectations from Battlefield 6

Battlefield is already generating big buzz, with recent rumors indicating it might be a big throwback to what made the series great in the beginning. Reportedly set in a modern or near-future environment, the game will supposedly have a 64-player map and return the classic class-based system, which was a fan favorite in the earlier games.

Ad

A more powerful destruction mechanic is also supposed to return, causing a lot of buzz among fans. In previous titles, this game mechanic enabled players to destroy buildings and reshape the battlefield in the middle of the match, introducing a dynamic element to each encounter. If these systems return, it would infuse new life into the franchise's gameplay.

Also read: All BF 6 leaks so far

Although nothing has officially been confirmed by EA, the information shared by @Battlefieldleak has given fans plenty to be excited about. If these leaked weapons from BF 6 are an indication of what's in store, the game should deliver a diverse arsenal. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on EA for an official reveal.

Ad

Also read: Next Battlefield title will officially launch before April 2026

Check out our other articles related to the game:

About the author
Akash Das

Akash Das

Twitter icon

Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.

It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.

Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications