Battlefield 6 weapons leaked: Everything we know

Weapons leaked from Battlefield 6 have taken the internet by storm, giving fans a sneak peek at what the highly anticipated next installment of EA’s flagship shooter franchise might have in store. Although official details on Battlefield 6 are still under wraps, the buzz around the game has grown significantly following a recent post by @Battlefieldleak on X.
This article sheds light on all the leaked weapons arriving in Battlefield 6.
Note: This article is based on speculations and leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.
All leaked weapons in Battlefield 6
The weapons leak in Battlefield 6, originally posted by @Battlefieldleak on X, unveils a diverse and powerful arsenal. The variety of firearms caters to different combat styles, ranging from close-range SMGs to long-range rifles. Here are some of the notable names from the leak:
- MG4K
- MP5
- MP7A2
- MPX
- MRAD
- P90
- QBZ
- SCAR L
- SCAR SC
- SIG553R
- SV98M
- Vector SMG
- XM7
These leaked weapons hint at a comprehensive loadout system in BF 6, where players might get to tailor their loadouts to suit various roles and missions.
Also read: New BF 6 leaked gameplay looks good
Expectations from Battlefield 6
Battlefield is already generating big buzz, with recent rumors indicating it might be a big throwback to what made the series great in the beginning. Reportedly set in a modern or near-future environment, the game will supposedly have a 64-player map and return the classic class-based system, which was a fan favorite in the earlier games.
A more powerful destruction mechanic is also supposed to return, causing a lot of buzz among fans. In previous titles, this game mechanic enabled players to destroy buildings and reshape the battlefield in the middle of the match, introducing a dynamic element to each encounter. If these systems return, it would infuse new life into the franchise's gameplay.
Also read: All BF 6 leaks so far
Although nothing has officially been confirmed by EA, the information shared by @Battlefieldleak has given fans plenty to be excited about. If these leaked weapons from BF 6 are an indication of what's in store, the game should deliver a diverse arsenal. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on EA for an official reveal.
Also read: Next Battlefield title will officially launch before April 2026
