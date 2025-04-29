New Battlefield 6 leak shows battle royale map Granite

Recent leaks have been generating excitement for the upcoming Battlefield 6. According to a post by reputable X account @BattlefieldLeak, two new maps are arriving in the next title, and we already have an image showcasing one of them. The image is related to the upcoming battle royale map, Granite, and it looks quite stunning.

Ad

On that note, here's everything about the leaked Battlefield 6 battle royale map.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaks showcase "Granite" map for Battlefield 6 battle royale mode

The post suggests that two new maps will be added to the upcoming title: Gauntlet and Granite. While Gauntlet would be part of the map pool for a new competitive game mode, Granite is for battle royale, and we already know how it might look, thanks to the leaked image.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Granite's leaked image depicts an intense river battle between two teams in motorboats. One player is steering while the others engage in combat. In the distance, the river splits into two paths, and there's also a bridge overhead. Moreover, a lot of smoke is visible throughout the scene, with a helicopter appearing in the top left corner as well. This suggests that many mobility options will be available in the game.

Ad

Further details from various sources indicate that Battlefield 6 will feature large-scale maps supporting up to 128 players, a dynamic weather system, and enhanced destruction physics as well. The game is also rumored to have a futuristic setting, incorporating advanced technology and weaponry.

As of now, neither EA nor DICE has officially confirmed any of these leaks or provided a release date for the game. However, such images and gameplay videos keep surfacing, thanks to the Battlefield Labs playtesting. Fans are advised to keep an eye on the game's official channels for more information.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.