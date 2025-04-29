New Battlefield 6 leak shows battle royale map Granite

Recent leaks have been generating excitement for the upcoming Battlefield 6. According to a post by reputable X account @BattlefieldLeak, two new maps are arriving in the next title, and we already have an image showcasing one of them. The image is related to the upcoming battle royale map, Granite, and it looks quite stunning.
On that note, here's everything about the leaked Battlefield 6 battle royale map.
Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Leaks showcase "Granite" map for Battlefield 6 battle royale mode
The post suggests that two new maps will be added to the upcoming title: Gauntlet and Granite. While Gauntlet would be part of the map pool for a new competitive game mode, Granite is for battle royale, and we already know how it might look, thanks to the leaked image.
Granite's leaked image depicts an intense river battle between two teams in motorboats. One player is steering while the others engage in combat. In the distance, the river splits into two paths, and there's also a bridge overhead. Moreover, a lot of smoke is visible throughout the scene, with a helicopter appearing in the top left corner as well. This suggests that many mobility options will be available in the game.
Further details from various sources indicate that Battlefield 6 will feature large-scale maps supporting up to 128 players, a dynamic weather system, and enhanced destruction physics as well. The game is also rumored to have a futuristic setting, incorporating advanced technology and weaponry.
As of now, neither EA nor DICE has officially confirmed any of these leaks or provided a release date for the game. However, such images and gameplay videos keep surfacing, thanks to the Battlefield Labs playtesting. Fans are advised to keep an eye on the game's official channels for more information.
