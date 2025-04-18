Battlefield reveals new destruction details for the next game, and it looks promising

On April 18, 2025, the official Battlefield X page released a new Community Update detailing the destruction that fans may witness in the game's future. The developers' design philosophy behind the destruction is to allow players to reshape the environment by tearing it apart. This adds depth to the gameplay experience and improves the realism in a game as promising as Battlefield.

This article will further explore the destruction related Community Update provided by Battlefield.

Battlefield to take destruction to the next level in the near future

The destruction in Battlefield is being designed around visual and audio language that highlights what can be destroyed, reshaped, and altered in the game. This helps the player understand how to interact with their environment and destroy what they deem necessary.

The developers aim to make the destruction in Battlefield intuitive and fun. Therefore, mechanics are being developed and upgraded around these essential principles.

For instance, if a wall has taken enough explosive damage, smaller units of damage from bullets will further contribute to it, eventually making it break down. This can effectively help you make your way through the wall and create a new pathway to make progress. The game's Audio VFX will further allow you to hear and see whether or not your attacks are successful.

Different types of surfaces and buildings will also degrade before coming apart. The game is adopting what is known as the “apple-core” style of destruction. Therefore, when buildings start breaking down, they expose their core as debris falls to the ground, covering the area.

This will allow players to create new opportunities for gameplay and help them gain tactical advantages. Strategizing around destruction will also be a viable option, as shown in the test gameplay video attached to the Community Update released on April 18, 2025.

Developers are currently testing these features within Battlefield Labs. According to them, their main points of focus are:

Understanding which environments can or cannot be destroyed and what type of firepower is required for different material types.

The impact of collateral damage from debris and destructible elements.

Tactical use of destruction to create new pathing or persistent environments.

Balancing the ecosystem of damage through firepower and destruction.

Fans are advised to keep an eye on the official channels to remain updated about the game's future features and upgrades.

