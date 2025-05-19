Next Battlefield's name has been leaked by dataminers, and it's what you thought

After numerous leaks and speculations, a recent data mine has all but confirmed that the next installment in the franchise will be titled Battlefield 6. This information was shared by @BattlehubYT on X and aligns well with earlier rumors. From new maps to gameplay mechanics, several details have surfaced, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect.

On that note, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Battlefield 6 leaks: Everything we know so far

To start with, the release date was initially confirmed by the EA CEO in a recent earnings call to be March 2026. Moreover, the same call confirmed that the game will not cost $80 or more, a price that has been normalized by big publishers for AAA titles in recent times.

Interestingly, a lot of gameplay mechanics and design leaks were made through the official Battlefield Labs playtesting clips shared by fans. BF Labs was designed to involve the community in the development process. The first playtest commenced on March 7, 2025, while the most recent one was on March 21, 2025. Players could expect more playtests in the future, but there are no official announcements yet.

Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM)

The inclusion of SBMM in Battlefield 6 has been a topic of discussion within the community. During the Battlefield Labs playtests, lead producer David Sirland addressed concerns, clarifying that while SBMM will be present, it won't be heavily enforced.

Returning features and gameplay mechanics

While specific details remain under wraps, leaks from the playtests suggest the return of popular features and game modes. Notably, the Takedown mechanic is rumored to make a comeback. The vehicular combats and unique melee attacks also seem to be much improved, based on leaked footage.

Moreover, the game is anticipated to leverage next-generation game engine technology, delivering enhanced visuals and dynamic environmental interactions. Features such as persistent damage systems and weather effects that impact gameplay are expected to be integral parts of the game.

That's everything we know about the upcoming title so far. With a focus on community feedback, balanced gameplay, and technological innovation, the next installment aims to be one of the best experiences the franchise has to offer. For now, the supported platforms and minimum system requirements are not known.

