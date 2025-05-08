Battlefield will not raise the game price like their competitors, EA CEO reveals

The Battlefield fans would be happy to know that the next installment might not be as expensive as the majority anticipated. During EA’s recent Q4 and FY2025 public Q&A session, the company gave an important update on its pricing plans for future titles. As questions around $80 next-gen game pricing continue to grow in the industry, EA addressed whether players should expect higher costs for its upcoming releases, including Battlefield 6 or not.

On that note, here’s everything we know about EA's plan from the recent Q4 and FY 2025 earnings call.

EA hints Battlefield 6 pricing could be less than $80

In the Q&A portion of the recent earnings call, EA’s CFO, Stuart Canfield, confirmed that the publisher currently has no intentions to raise the game prices, even as companies like Microsoft and Nintendo move toward an $80 standard for new games.

The CEO, Andrew Wilson also weighed in, explaining that EA's pricing has been very flexible over the last decade. He commented:

"We now have pricing representing everything from free-to-play all the way to Deluxe Editions and beyond"

He emphasized that while physical boxed sales are still part of the business, they now represent a much smaller portion of the gaming business. According to him, EA’s success with live service games, which made up 73% of their FY25 revenue, proves that long-term engagement and in-game purchases are more valuable than hiking the base game price.

Thus, it's almost confirmed that Battlefield 6 will follow this trend, with the standard edition being affordable, hopefully costing $70 or even less, with optional upgrades and seasonal content being their primary focus to make long-term profits. While the exact pricing hasn't been confirmed, it's confirmed that EA isn't rushing to match higher price tags, at least for now.

If true, this will be massively praised by the community. According to the same earnings call, Battlefield 6 is expected to be released before March 2026.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

