Battlefield will not raise the game price like their competitors, EA CEO reveals

The Battlefield fans would be happy to know that the next installment might not be as expensive as the majority anticipated. During EA’s recent Q4 and FY2025 public Q&A session, the company gave an important update on its pricing plans for future titles. As questions around $80 next-gen game pricing continue to grow in the industry, EA addressed whether players should expect higher costs for its upcoming releases, including Battlefield 6 or not.
On that note, here’s everything we know about EA's plan from the recent Q4 and FY 2025 earnings call.
EA hints Battlefield 6 pricing could be less than $80
In the Q&A portion of the recent earnings call, EA’s CFO, Stuart Canfield, confirmed that the publisher currently has no intentions to raise the game prices, even as companies like Microsoft and Nintendo move toward an $80 standard for new games.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The CEO, Andrew Wilson also weighed in, explaining that EA's pricing has been very flexible over the last decade. He commented:
"We now have pricing representing everything from free-to-play all the way to Deluxe Editions and beyond"
He emphasized that while physical boxed sales are still part of the business, they now represent a much smaller portion of the gaming business. According to him, EA’s success with live service games, which made up 73% of their FY25 revenue, proves that long-term engagement and in-game purchases are more valuable than hiking the base game price.
Thus, it's almost confirmed that Battlefield 6 will follow this trend, with the standard edition being affordable, hopefully costing $70 or even less, with optional upgrades and seasonal content being their primary focus to make long-term profits. While the exact pricing hasn't been confirmed, it's confirmed that EA isn't rushing to match higher price tags, at least for now.
If true, this will be massively praised by the community. According to the same earnings call, Battlefield 6 is expected to be released before March 2026.
Read more articles here:
- BF 6 developer hints at how SBMM will work in the game
- How to sign up for BF 6 playtest
- All BF 6 leaks so far: Everything we know
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.