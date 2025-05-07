GTA 6's release date gave "clearer" window for Battlefield 6, EA CEO hints at an earlier launch

The anticipation surrounding Battlefield 6 continues to build, and now, we have a clearer idea of its release window. Following the release of the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI and the official confirmation of the game's release date of May 26, 2026, EA has now provided insights suggesting that Battlefield 6 could launch earlier than previously anticipated.
During EA's recent financial results call for Q4 and FY 2025, CEO Andrew Wilson addressed the company's plans for the upcoming Battlefield title. He stated:
"I think now, without going too far, we believe that window is clearer than it was before, and we feel very good about launching Battlefield in FY2026."
This confirms that Battlefield 6 is on track for release before the end of March 2026. On that note, here’s what EA's CEO had to say about the game's expected timing and why the studio feels confident about it.
EA CEO hints at Battlefield 6 releasing in early 2026
Wilson emphasized that games today take years to develop, and most companies can’t suddenly move up their launch plans to take advantage of unexpected gaps in the release calendar. In Battlefield’s case, EA has apparently been targeting early 2026 as a suitable launch window from the beginning. Now, with GTA 6 moved to May, that schedule looks even more promising.
Wilson later said in a statement during the call,
“We wouldn’t launch into a window that we thought truncated the value that we’ve invested into the franchise.”
With fewer blockbuster releases now expected in early 2026, EA believes the conditions are right to give Battlefield 6 the spotlight. During the final segment of the financial results call, Wilson also briefly talked about the company's usage of AI in development lately, describing it as a way to accelerate creativity and player engagement.
With the next Battlefield title approaching a launch before GTA 6, EA is betting big, and fans would likely be eager to see if the game meets their expectations.
