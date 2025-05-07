GTA 6's release date gave "clearer" window for Battlefield 6, EA CEO hints at an earlier launch

The anticipation surrounding Battlefield 6 continues to build, and now, we have a clearer idea of its release window. Following the release of the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI and the official confirmation of the game's release date of May 26, 2026, EA has now provided insights suggesting that Battlefield 6 could launch earlier than previously anticipated.

Ad

During EA's recent financial results call for Q4 and FY 2025, CEO Andrew Wilson addressed the company's plans for the upcoming Battlefield title. He stated:

"I think now, without going too far, we believe that window is clearer than it was before, and we feel very good about launching Battlefield in FY2026."

This confirms that Battlefield 6 is on track for release before the end of March 2026. On that note, here’s what EA's CEO had to say about the game's expected timing and why the studio feels confident about it.

Ad

Trending

EA CEO hints at Battlefield 6 releasing in early 2026

Wilson emphasized that games today take years to develop, and most companies can’t suddenly move up their launch plans to take advantage of unexpected gaps in the release calendar. In Battlefield’s case, EA has apparently been targeting early 2026 as a suitable launch window from the beginning. Now, with GTA 6 moved to May, that schedule looks even more promising.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wilson later said in a statement during the call,

“We wouldn’t launch into a window that we thought truncated the value that we’ve invested into the franchise.”

With fewer blockbuster releases now expected in early 2026, EA believes the conditions are right to give Battlefield 6 the spotlight. During the final segment of the financial results call, Wilson also briefly talked about the company's usage of AI in development lately, describing it as a way to accelerate creativity and player engagement.

Ad

With the next Battlefield title approaching a launch before GTA 6, EA is betting big, and fans would likely be eager to see if the game meets their expectations.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.