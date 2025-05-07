How many times has GTA 6 been delayed so far?

While the GTA 6 trailer 2 is out, several fans have been left wondering how many times GTA 6 has been delayed in its development period, especially in the wake of the recent delay announcement. This is a valid question since the game has been in development for a long duration of time. Considering the size and quality of the game, it is surprising that Rockstar Games has only officially delayed the release date once.

This article offers more information about the topics and discusses the number of times the release of GTA 6 has been delayed.

Note: Some parts of the article contain speculative information and rumors.

How many times has GTA 6 been delayed?

The game has only been delayed once officially (Image via Rockstar Games)

For people wondering how many times GTA 6 has been delayed, Rockstar Games has only officially pushed the game's official release date once. The developer announced on May 2 that they won't be releasing the highly anticipated title in 2025 but on May 26, 2026. This one-year delay was made to fine-tune the title further and iterate on features and gameplay mechanics.

It is worth noting that while the delay was shocking for most of the community, the upside is that Rockstar Games finally revealed a fixed release date for GTA 6. Previously, Take-Two Interactive (parent company of Rockstar Games) assured the community that the game is on track and will roll out sometime in the fall of 2025.

Hence, the news of the delay was more shocking, and also significantly tanked Take-Two Interactive's stocks. It is also worth noting that this is the first time Rockstar Games has officially announced the delay of GTA 6. There were various rumors previously, before the developer even rolled out the first trailer, that the game might drop in 2024. However, Rockstar Games was firm that this would not be the case.

There were various rumors about the game's delay back in the day when a hacker released gameplay footage from GTA 6. It claimed to reveal many characters and quite a bit of the map, allowing fans to believe that the developer has nearly finished the game. However, Rockstar Games released no official statement regarding this matter, leaving things to speculation.

Rockstar might delay GTA 6 again (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of the community already knows how many times has GTA 6 been delayed, as the developer is infamous for stretching the development period. Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 went through this phase before eventually rolling out.

Hence, it is completely natural to wonder if GTA 6 might face more delays in the future. It is entirely possible that Rockstar Games might shift the release month of the game from May. Hopefully, they won't go too far and add one more entry to the list of times the GTA 6 title release has been delayed.

