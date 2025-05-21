Rainbow Six Siege X is the upcoming new era in Ubisoft's premiere shooter. It will go live on June 10, 2025, as announced by the Siege X team in RE:L0:AD Rio. Thanks to the available Test Servers, interested players can try out Rainbow Six Siege X early. This early test build features most of the new updates expected from the live build, with only a few exceptions.

Ad

Both primary game modes, Core Siege and Dual Front, can be seen featured on the cover; the latter is the highlight in this Test Server session. This article will cover how interested players can download and play Rainbow Six Siege X early.

How to play Rainbow Six Siege X early

Starting from May 20, 6 AM PT/3 PM CEST and running through June 9 at 6 AM PT/3 PM CEST, the Test Server for Siege X will be live. All players who currently own Rainbow Six Siege are eligible for the Test Server.

Ad

Trending

Siege X Test Server (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To try out Siege X early in TS, follow these steps:

Ad

Open the game launcher where you have purchased Rainbow Six Siege

Go to the game list, to find Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Test Server right alongside the base game.

Download it and launch to play.

On the off-chance that an eligible player who owns the game is currently unable to locate the test server download option, they need to follow these steps:

Open your prefered browser and go to the Test Server Registration website.

Log in to your Ubisoft Account using the verification code they send on your email.

After successful registration, you will be able to access the Test Server.

Ad

More about the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server

The current Siege X test server primarily highlights the Dual Front game mode. As a result, the Core Siege matchmaking is disabled. To play with friends, head to the Dual Front mode and try out the new District map and everything new that this new primary game mode has to offer.

New Core Siege benchmark found in Graphics settings tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Furthermore, Siege X test server packs a new benchmark run to accompany the new system requirements released ahead of Siege X launch. This new benchmark run will allow players to get an idea on what kind of performance to expect upon Siege X release.

Ad

For more similar content, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.