Rainbow Six Siege X is the upcoming new era in Ubisoft's premiere shooter. It will go live on June 10, 2025, as announced by the Siege X team in RE:L0:AD Rio. Thanks to the available Test Servers, interested players can try out Rainbow Six Siege X early. This early test build features most of the new updates expected from the live build, with only a few exceptions.
Both primary game modes, Core Siege and Dual Front, can be seen featured on the cover; the latter is the highlight in this Test Server session. This article will cover how interested players can download and play Rainbow Six Siege X early.
How to play Rainbow Six Siege X early
Starting from May 20, 6 AM PT/3 PM CEST and running through June 9 at 6 AM PT/3 PM CEST, the Test Server for Siege X will be live. All players who currently own Rainbow Six Siege are eligible for the Test Server.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To try out Siege X early in TS, follow these steps:
- Open the game launcher where you have purchased Rainbow Six Siege
- Go to the game list, to find Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Test Server right alongside the base game.
- Download it and launch to play.
On the off-chance that an eligible player who owns the game is currently unable to locate the test server download option, they need to follow these steps:
- Open your prefered browser and go to the Test Server Registration website.
- Log in to your Ubisoft Account using the verification code they send on your email.
- After successful registration, you will be able to access the Test Server.
More about the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server
The current Siege X test server primarily highlights the Dual Front game mode. As a result, the Core Siege matchmaking is disabled. To play with friends, head to the Dual Front mode and try out the new District map and everything new that this new primary game mode has to offer.
Furthermore, Siege X test server packs a new benchmark run to accompany the new system requirements released ahead of Siege X launch. This new benchmark run will allow players to get an idea on what kind of performance to expect upon Siege X release.
For more similar content, follow Sportskeeda:
- Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more
- Ubisoft announces major restructuring of gaming division with Tencent following the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Rainbow Six Siege X The Boys bundle: What's included, how to unlock, and price
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.