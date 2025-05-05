  • home icon
  Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 05, 2025 19:24 GMT
Here
Here's everything about the new edition of Siege Cup 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup is set to return for May 2025, bringing more intense competitive action for players worldwide. The event will be held on May 9, 2025. The launch of Siege X, the next era of the game, is closer than ever, and Ubisoft continues to experiment and improve the open tournament matchmaking in beta so that the final release can be rolled out soon.

While the tournament remains mostly stable compared to earlier versions, minor adjustments or bugs could still occur since the Siege Cup is still in beta. On that note, here’s everything to know about the May 2025 edition of the Rainbow Six Siege Cup.

Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 9, 2025): Everything you need to know

The game's official X account recently posted the full schedule for the next Rainbow Six Siege Cup across all regions. For now, the map pool has not been announced. As usual, the event will conclude on the same day it starts.

Here are the official start times for the Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025) across all server regions:

  • NA (North America) & LATAM (Latin America) – May 9, 2025, at 8 pm EST
  • EU (Europe) & MENA – May 9, 2025, at 9 pm CEST
  • Oceania (OCE) – May 10, 2025, at 8 pm AEDT
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) – May 10, 2025, at 9 pm CST

How to register

To participate in the May 2025 Siege Cup, you must create a squad of five players. Only the squad leader can complete the registration process, and you cannot change your team or participate in multiple teams in the same event. Here's a step-by-step guide to register as the squad leader:

  • Visit the official Rainbow Six Siege Cup registration page on Ubisoft.
  • Select Ubisoft Connect and click on the Register button.
  • Sign in to your Ubisoft account if prompted.
  • Once your team is officially registered, you'll receive a confirmation email.

Do note that every player must be at least 18 years old and have a Clearance Level 50 on their account to join. These are the same requirements to play the ranked mode in the game. No team changes are allowed once the event starts.

Rewards

As always, the top-performing teams will receive Competitive Coins, which can be used to unlock the Competitive Packs. These packs include various exclusive in-game items that are not available anywhere else. Full details on the rewards will be available in-game on the day of the tournament.

That’s all you need to know about the May 2025 Rainbow Six Siege Cup. A second edition of the Siege Cup could also take place later this month, so stay tuned for future updates via the game's official channels.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
