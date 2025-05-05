Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup is set to return for May 2025, bringing more intense competitive action for players worldwide. The event will be held on May 9, 2025. The launch of Siege X, the next era of the game, is closer than ever, and Ubisoft continues to experiment and improve the open tournament matchmaking in beta so that the final release can be rolled out soon.
While the tournament remains mostly stable compared to earlier versions, minor adjustments or bugs could still occur since the Siege Cup is still in beta. On that note, here’s everything to know about the May 2025 edition of the Rainbow Six Siege Cup.
Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 9, 2025): Everything you need to know
The game's official X account recently posted the full schedule for the next Rainbow Six Siege Cup across all regions. For now, the map pool has not been announced. As usual, the event will conclude on the same day it starts.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are the official start times for the Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025) across all server regions:
- NA (North America) & LATAM (Latin America) – May 9, 2025, at 8 pm EST
- EU (Europe) & MENA – May 9, 2025, at 9 pm CEST
- Oceania (OCE) – May 10, 2025, at 8 pm AEDT
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – May 10, 2025, at 9 pm CST
How to register
To participate in the May 2025 Siege Cup, you must create a squad of five players. Only the squad leader can complete the registration process, and you cannot change your team or participate in multiple teams in the same event. Here's a step-by-step guide to register as the squad leader:
- Visit the official Rainbow Six Siege Cup registration page on Ubisoft.
- Select Ubisoft Connect and click on the Register button.
- Sign in to your Ubisoft account if prompted.
- Once your team is officially registered, you'll receive a confirmation email.
Do note that every player must be at least 18 years old and have a Clearance Level 50 on their account to join. These are the same requirements to play the ranked mode in the game. No team changes are allowed once the event starts.
Rewards
As always, the top-performing teams will receive Competitive Coins, which can be used to unlock the Competitive Packs. These packs include various exclusive in-game items that are not available anywhere else. Full details on the rewards will be available in-game on the day of the tournament.
That’s all you need to know about the May 2025 Rainbow Six Siege Cup. A second edition of the Siege Cup could also take place later this month, so stay tuned for future updates via the game's official channels.
Read more articles here:
- Will Rainbow Six Siege X be free-to-play?
- Rainbow Six Siege officially discontinues DX11 support
- Rainbow Six Siege Defender weapons tier list (Y10S1)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.