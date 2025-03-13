Will Rainbow Six Siege X be free-to-play?

Yes, Rainbow Six Siege X will be free-to-play. This significant change was announced during the official showcase livestream on March 13, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the game's evolution. By removing the purchase barrier, Ubisoft aims to make the tactical shooter accessible to a broader audience. This move aligns with the current trend where titles have been profiting from in-game purchases.

Rainbow Six Siege X: A complete revamp of the iconic tactical shooter

The first teaser for Siege X was dropped during the grand final of Six Invitational 2025. However, not much was revealed then. Since then, the Rainbow Six social media accounts have been constantly revealing new details, building up the hype for the upcoming update. Rainbow Six Siege X represents a comprehensive overhaul of the beloved tactical shooter.

During the showcase, several exciting features were unveiled:

R6 ShieldGuard : A new unified anti-cheat system aimed at combating cheating and toxicity, to ensure a safer and fairer gameplay experience.

: A new unified anti-cheat system aimed at combating cheating and toxicity, to ensure a safer and fairer gameplay experience. Dual Front 6v6 mode : A new PvP mode where attackers and defenders are mixed in the same team, allowing unique ability combinations. Players can also switch operators between respawns, adding more adaptability and strategic depth.

: A new PvP mode where attackers and defenders are mixed in the same team, allowing unique ability combinations. Players can also switch operators between respawns, adding more adaptability and strategic depth. Neutral Sector: A dynamic mode featuring time-limited objectives that can shift the tide of battle. Each season will introduce new assignments, keeping the gameplay fresh and challenging.

Moreover, the game will also be receiving major visual improvements. To support these upgrades, Ubisoft has announced the complete removal of DirectX 11 API, relying only on DirectX 12 for better performance and stability. At launch, the following maps will be fully modernized: Kafe, Club House, Chalet, Border, and Bank.

Additionally, the release date for Rainbow Six Siege X has been officially set for June 10, 2025, though the exact launch time has yet to be announced. Players are advised to keep their eye on the official Rainbow Six social media accounts and website for more information.

