Rainbow Six Siege Cup (April 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 22, 2025 08:32 GMT
Here's everything about the new edition of Siege Cup 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup is back again this month with a new round of competitive action set to begin on April 25, 2025 or April 26, 2025, depending on the region. This is the second Siege Cup in April, following the first one that took place on April 4. With Siege X coming soon, Ubisoft continues to test tournament systems and matchmaking improvements through these events.

While the format is now more organized than earlier versions, players can expect minor occasional changes or issues as the Siege Cup is still in beta. However, such issues are always informed beforehand by Ubisoft.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Cup.

Rainbow Six Siege Cup (April 25, 2025): Everything you need to know

Ubisoft recently shared the full schedule for the upcoming Siege Cup across all server regions via the game's official X account. The tournament will run on April 25 or 26, 2025, based on the local timezone. Here are the official start times:

  • NA and LATAM: April 25, 2025, at 8 PM EST
  • EU and MENA: April 25, 2025, at 3 PM EST
  • OCE: April 26, 2025, at 4 AM EST
  • APAC: April 26, 2025, at 8 AM EST
How to register

To register, you will need to gather a full squad of five players. Each participant must be on a PC, and only the squad leader can complete the registration process. Do note that you cannot switch teammates in the middle of the tournament. Here's the stepwise registration guide:

  • Visit the official Rainbow Six Siege Cup registration page.
  • Choose Ubisoft Connect PC and click Register.
  • Log into your Ubisoft account if asked.
  • Once registration is complete, a confirmation email will be sent to you.
Players are only allowed to register with one team, and you cannot compete for multiple squads. Moreover, every player must have a Clearance Level of at least 50, the same requirement used to qualify for Ranked mode.

Rewards

The top teams in the Rainbow Six Siege Cup can earn a good amount of Competitive Coins, which can be used to unlock Competitive Packs. These packs have numerous exclusive in-game items. You can also receive Ranked Packs as bonus rewards depending on the team's performance. More information about the rewards will be available in-game on the day of the tournament.

That's all the information you need about the new edition of Rainbow Six Siege Cup. For more updates and announcements, keep an eye on the official Rainbow Six Siege social channels.

Read more articles here:

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
