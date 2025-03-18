Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys: Everything we know

Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collaboration bundle is now live in Siege's shop and available for purchase. This collaboration brings one of the most popular Amazon Prime Video shows, The Boys, into the Rainbow Six Siege universe with Homelander and Black Noir skins for two of the community's beloved attackers. These bundles not only offer headgear and uniforms but also several additional cosmetics that serve as references to the original characters from the popular show.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at the Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab bundle, what they have to offer, how much they cost, and how players may acquire them.

Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys: All items in the bundle

Introducing the popular Amazon Prime Video characters Homelander and Black Noir is the Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab. Taking their mantles are Ace and Deimos, who are some of the strongest attackers to have been released in R6. Having a respectable pick rate in both the Ranked and Professional scenes, Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab targets players who are fans of the show as well as Ace and Deimos in R6.

Ad

Trending

The Boys collab bundle is available now (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Ace Homelander Bundle offers the following items:

Ad

Strongest Supe Headgear

Strongest Supe Uniform

Patriotic Colors weapon skin for AK-12

Strongest Supe Operator portrait

A Touch of Vanity Card background

Liquid Gold charm

The Deimos Black Noir Bundle offers the following items:

Death Dealer Headgear

Death Dealer Uniform

Unseen FInisher AK-74M

Death Dealer Operator portrait

A New Foundation Card background

Buster Beaver charm

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X release date revealed

Price of the R6 x The Boys collaboration bundle

The Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collaboration bundle can be either purchased as two separate individual bundles or as a complete package. The price of the complete Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collaboration bundle is 4080 R6 Credits while the individual bundles can be purchased for 2160 R6 Credits.

Ad

Ace Homelander Bundle from the latest collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Players who have access to the shop discount available from the Premium Battlepass or Membership plans will be able to access the complete bundle for 3672 R6 Credits. On the other hand, the shop discounts will allow players to get the individual bundles for as low as 1944 R6 Credits.

Ad

Also read: 5 new features in Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta

How to acquire The Boys collaboration bundle

Deimos Black Noir bundle from the latest collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To browse and obtain the new Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collaboration bundle, players are required to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Ad

Boot up Rainbow Six Siege.

Head over to the SHOP menu upon reaching the home screen.

Scroll down to the bundles section or click on the banner that advertises this new bundle.

Use the premium R6 credits to obtain and equip The Boys collab items

Additionally, players can obtain this new bundle from the official Rainbow Six Siege website found here.

For more information on R6 Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.