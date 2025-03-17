5 new features in Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta

Announced during the Siege X reveal event in Atlanta, Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta has allowed players from around the globe to get their hands on a beta version of the upcoming new era in R6. This closed beta only features the new primary game mode Dual Front. However, there are still several notable features that need special mention as their early implementations have gotten the community excited.

In this article, we shall take a look at five new features in the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, that are to be expected in the upcoming full release of Siege X.

Five new features to take note of in Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta

1) Destructible ingredients

Destructible ingredients are some of the latest interactable items added in the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta. These include Fire Extinguishers, Gas Pipelines, and Metal Detectors.

Destructible ingredients in Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first two among these can now be found scattered across all modernized maps as well the the new exclusive Dual Front game mode map, District. The latter was an already existing item in-game, which will now serve its purpose properly, thanks to its interaction with players and their gadgets.

The Destructible ingredients in Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta have the following effects:

Fire Extinguishers : These will create a temporary smoke cover that lasts less than 2 seconds. Operators standing close to these will have a concussion effect if the object is shot.

: These will create a temporary smoke cover that lasts less than 2 seconds. Operators standing close to these will have a concussion effect if the object is shot. Gas Pipelines : These can be shot to create a small jet spray of fire which can work as an area denial tool. Once the fire jet spray ends after a few seconds, the pipeline will burst into flames, which will spread around, denying a wider area. However, the second phase of this item only lasts around one second.

: These can be shot to create a small jet spray of fire which can work as an area denial tool. Once the fire jet spray ends after a few seconds, the pipeline will burst into flames, which will spread around, denying a wider area. However, the second phase of this item only lasts around one second. Metal Detectors: All Metal detectors, present in current maps and future ones as well, will make a distinct sound when players pass through them. Using EMP grenades or explosive devices can disable them.

2) District map

District is the new symmetrical map with three distinct regions, which will be exclusive to the new permanent game mode, Dual Front. This map will feature 3 major sections, Front A, Front B, and Neutral Region. Among these three sections, Front A and Front B will have three sectors that two respective teams of six players will attack and defend.

The new Dual Front exclusive map, District (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The neutral region is a special area located in the central regions of the district map which will feature two distinct sections. Players will receive special assignments, which they will need to complete here. During the current Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, players can rescue Dokkaebi and extract her to safety in a team's respective neutral region.

3) Sound engine overhaul

Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, which will be free-to-play, has massively overhauled the sound engine. Gun sounds, footsteps, and general audio propagation are now more spatially accurate. This will allow players to identify and estimate the range and direction of an audio source with much more accuracy.

4) Advanced Rappelling

The Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta gave us a glimpse of the new Advanced Rappelling which will be introduced as another Siege X Core Improvement. In Advanced Rappelling, players will be able to initiate rappel quicker while also being able to sprint across walls.

The rappelling system in Y10S1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Furthermore, players can now rotate to adjacent walls while sprinting. This presents various new opportunities for attackers since their movement won't be restricted while rappelling.

5) New UI & Weapon Inspect

Showcased in the new Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, players can now get a first-hand look at the new and updated UI to be introduced with Siege X. This UI features the same main menu format that was present in the previous version — Y10S1 Operation Prep Phase.

The Weapon Inspect feature in the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After a long wait, the Weapon Inspect feature has also been added to the game. Thanks to this, players will be able to flex their weapon skins, charms, and attachment skins in-game. This inspect animation will have no negative side effects as the gun will still be able to shoot or ADS (Aim Down Sights) without any additional delay.

