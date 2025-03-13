Rainbow Six Siege X to add brand new game mode Dual Front

Rainbow Six Siege X is set to debut a plethora of new updates on June 10, 2025. At the forefront is a brand new game mode, which is titled Dual Front. This game mode has taken the entire Rainbow Six Siege fandom by surprise as it introduces various new changes that greatly diverge from the usual core gameplay.

Ad

This is the first permanent new game mode that will debut since the release of Rainbow Six Siege. As the release of Rainbow Six Siege X gets closer, we will quickly go over the brand new game mode, Dual Front.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X release date revealed

Rainbow Six Siege X will introduce a 6v6 game mode

Among all the major changes set to debut on June 10, 2025, with the Rainbow Six Siege X release, the new game mode, Dual Front, is the primary one. It will feature an all-new primary 6v6 format, which is a first in the history of Siege. It will also feature a massive map which will be exclusive to this game mode.

Ad

Trending

This map was specifically designed to accommodate the Dual Front game mode, which features a completely new set of objectives.

An overview of the new Rainbow Six Siege X game mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Dual Front game mode, two teams will be tasked to protect their own three sectors while trying to take over opposing sectors. Players will be required to capture all enemy sectors before the other team to secure a victory. Specific to this game mode is the symmetrical role system, which will allow both teams to pick from a select list of attackers and defenders, with a limit of one operator per team.

Ad

At a random point during this Dual Front game mode, Epsilon will announce the commencement of a secondary objective which will provide the securing team additional benefits that will help secure the victory quicker.

Sectors in the Rainbow Six Siege X game mode Dual Front

As evident from the Closed Beta access of Siege X, map sectors will be an essential part of the upcoming Dual Front game mode. It will play the role of objective sites for both teams. To secure an enemy sector, players are given a Sabotage Kit, which will act like a Defuser found in the Bomb game mode in the currently predominant 5v5 Ranked playlist. This Sabotage kit can be planted anywhere in the sector room to start securing it.

Ad

Dual front will feature an all new sector focused gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To prevent this, the opposing team will be given 120 seconds to destroy the Sabotage kit and regain control of their sector. Every sector will have two checkpoints, which will allow attacking teams to resume progress from two specific checkpoints.

Ad

If a team is taking too long to secure a sector, it will go into a disrupted state, which will allow the attacking team to secure it. A fully disrupted sector can be secured instantly.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta PC system requirements

Additional features of Dual Front in Rainbow Six Siege X

In addition to the new exclusive map, a minimap, a new 6v6 format and a completely new game mode, players will be able to access certain features in the upcoming Dual Front game mode.

Ad

Device and Ammo refill : Players will have their devices and ammunition refilled. However, devices will have a max limit. Crossing the limit will remove older devices, starting with the first device deployed.

: Players will have their devices and ammunition refilled. However, devices will have a max limit. Crossing the limit will remove older devices, starting with the first device deployed. Drone battery : Player drones will now have a limited battery, which can run out and cause a drone to stop working.

: Player drones will now have a limited battery, which can run out and cause a drone to stop working. Post-death drone : Dead players will be able to deploy a drone on a spectated ally to gather intel for the team.

: Dead players will be able to deploy a drone on a spectated ally to gather intel for the team. Second chance: Respawn mechanic exclusive to this game mode is set to debut, which will allow players to get back into battle after a 30-second revive timer.

Ad

For more information on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.