Rainbow Six Siege Cup (March 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup is set to return on March 21 or March 22, 2025, depending on one's region. With Siege X on the way, the upcoming event is expected to excite fans. The past Siege Cups faced some challenges, such as inconvenient scheduling and registration issues. This time, a better structure is expected.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege Cup scheduled for March 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege Cup (March 2025): Everything you need to know

The official Rainbow Six Siege account on X recently shared the tournament schedule for all server regions. The Siege Cup will take place on March 21 or March 22, 2025, depending on one's region, with the following start times:

North America and LATAM: March 21, 2025, at 8 pm EST

March 21, 2025, at 8 pm EST Europe and MENA: March 21, 2025, at 3 pm EST

March 21, 2025, at 3 pm EST Oceania (OCE): March 22, 2025, at 4 am EST

March 22, 2025, at 4 am EST Asia-Pacific (APAC): March 22, 2025, at 8 am EST

How to register

To compete in the Siege Cup, you must team up with four other players and register your squad. You cannot enter the tournament with two different teams. Moreover, only the squad leader can register for the Rainbow Six Siege Cup. Here's how:

Visit the Rainbow Six Siege Cup website. Select Ubisoft Connect PC and click on Register. If you are not logged in, the website will redirect you to sign in to your Ubisoft account. After successful registration, you will receive a confirmation email.

Note that this time, only players who have Siege X Closed Beta access will be able to participate in the tournament. If you have not received an email despite having the Closed Beta access, check your Spam or Promotions.

There are no specific rank requirements to participate in the event. However, all participants must have a Clearance Level of at least 50 – the same requirement to unlock the Ranked mode in the game.

Rewards

The Rainbow Six Siege Cup will reward players with Competitive Coins that can be used to redeem Competitive Packs featuring exclusive in-game cosmetic items. Additionally, players can earn Ranked Packs based on their performance throughout the event.

That's all we currently know about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Cup. For more information regarding the tournament, follow the official Ubisoft and Rainbow Six social media channels.

