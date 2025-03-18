Rainbow Six Siege not connecting online on Xbox: Potential fixes, possible reasons

Earlier today, Rainbow Six Siege received a minor update on Xbox platforms. However, this has led to unforeseen connectivity issues, preventing players from accessing online features and entering match queues. While finding the perfect solution for such an issue is difficult, there are some potential workarounds that you can try.

On that note, here are the potential fixes and the possible reasons behind the recent Rainbow Six Siege outage on Xbox.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Ubisoft rolls out a patch.

How to potentially fix connectivity issues of Rainbow Six Siege on Xbox

Following the recent update, numerous Xbox users have encountered server connection errors when attempting to play Rainbow Six Siege online. This issue is not letting players connect to the game's servers. Several factors could contribute to such connectivity issues such as corrupted update files, server maintainence, and compatibility issues.

The good thing is that Ubisoft is aware of this issue and has addressed it through their X account. The official Rainbow Six account reposted Ubisoft's post and wrote:

"Got an update on Xbox and unable to connect? Our team is aware and they're working to resolve it."

In the meantime, you can try implementing these potential fixes:

1) Check for system and game updates

The first thing that you must do is actively check for both systems as well as game updates, ensuring that you are running the latest version of applications. To check for system updates follow these steps:

Go to Profile & System from the main menu.

from the main menu. Go to Settings and navigate to the System option.

and navigate to the option. Scroll till you find the Update & Downloads option.

option. Click on Update Console.

To find game updates, follow these steps:

Go to Profile & System from the main menu.

from the main menu. Go to Settings and navigate to the System option.

and navigate to the option. Scroll till you find the Update & Downloads option.

option. Select the desired game for updates.

If there is an update available, it will start to download and install automatically in both cases.

2) Restart your router

The connectivity issue could be from your ISP's end instead of the game server. To ensure that your internet is working correctly, power off your router and wait for about 30 seconds before turning it back on again. This can resolve potential network issues that originate from your local connection.

3) Power Cycle your Xbox console

Power Cycling often helps to clear any temporary glitches that might be affecting the connectivity issues of any game. To do this, simply press and hold the power button for about 10 seconds to shut it down. Once the device turns off, unplug the power cord and wait for a minute before reconnecting it. Then, turn your console back on and try to launch the game.

4) Reinstall Rainbow Six Siege

Reinstalling the game could resolve connectivity issues by ensuring that all game files are intact and up-to-date. To do this, navigate to My Games & Apps from the main menu, locate the game, and then select Uninstall. Once the process is completed, return to the Microsoft Store and proceed to reinstall the game. This can address potential file corruption or installation errors.

These are the potential fixes for Rainbow Six Siege connectivity issues on Xbox. As mentioned before, Ubisoft is actively working to fix this problem. Considering this, players can expect a patch within a day.

