Rainbow Six Siege X The Boys bundle: What's included, how to unlock, and price

The Boys bundle is now available for purchase in the Rainbow Six Siege shop, featuring various in-game items. This bundle is a part of the collaboration between Rainbow Six Siege X and Amazon Prime Video's very popular show, The Boys. It consists of 12 items including Headgear, Uniform, and much more divided into two distinct bundles: The Ace Homelander and The Deimos Black Noir. Most of the items are inspired by the original characters from the show.

This article covers everything you need to know about The Boys bundle in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege X The Boys bundle: All items included

The bundle includes 12 items divided into two parts: The Ace Homelander bundle and the Deimos Black Noir Bundle.

Here’s what you get upon purchasing the bundle:

The Boys bundle in R6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Ace Homelander bundle:

Strongest Supe Headgear

Strongest Supe Uniform

Patriotic Colors weapon skin for AK-12

Strongest Supe Operator portrait

A Touch of Vanity Card background

Liquid Gold charm

The Deimos Black Noir Bundle:

Death Dealer Headgear

Death Dealer Uniform

Unseen FInisher AK-74M

Death Dealer Operator portrait

A New Foundation Card background

Buster Beaver charm

Price of the The Boys bundle in Rainbow Six Siege

The bundle in the title costs 4080 R6 Credits, which is equal to $48 (approx). Fortunately, you have the option to purchase the bundles separately for 2160 R6 Credit each. Apart from that, you can get the bundle at a discounted rate if you have access to the shop discount from Premium Battlepass or Membership plans then you will get the bundle at 3672 R6 Credits.

Here’s the R6 Credit to cash conversion rate:

600 R6 Credit: $6.90

1200 R6 Credit: $13.90

2670 R6 Credit: $29.40

4920 R6 Credit: $49.90

7560 R6 Credit: $69.90

16000 R6 Credit: $139.90

How to unlock The Boys bundle in R6

You can unlock the bundle from the R6 in-game store or the official R6 website. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do that:

Step 1: Navigate to the R6 shop menu from the home screen.

Navigate to the R6 shop menu from the home screen. Step 2: Scroll down to find the said bundle and click on it.

Scroll down to find the said bundle and click on it. Step 3: User R6 credits to purchase the bundle and equip it in-game.

