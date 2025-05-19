Rainbow Six Siege X system requirements revealed for PC and console

Following the reveal of the Siege X 2025 Roadmap during the RE:L0:AD Rio Grand Finals, Ubisoft has published the Rainbow Six Siege X system requirements. The new Siege X update, coming to all platforms, is set to usher in a new era for the title. Being introduced at the 10-year mark, Siege X has a lot to offer. From an updated anti-cheat to a new reputation system, a lot will be new in Ubisoft's shooter.
This article will go over the Siege X system requirements for PC and consoles.
Note: The Dual Front game mode of Rainbow Six Siege X will not be available on Xbox One or PS4 when Siege X launches with free access on June 10, 2025.
Rainbow Six Siege X system requirements have been revealed ahead of Y10S2
With an upcoming graphical overhaul and the introduction of new gameplay elements to maps, Rainbow Six Siege X will have updated system requirements across both PC and consoles. This is being done to accommodate all the elements that are set to improve gameplay while incorporating better environmental destruction and destructible ingredients.
PC system requirements
The minimum Siege X system requirements for PC are as follows:
- Resolution: 1080p
- Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- CPU: AMD Ryzen3 3100, Intel i3 8100
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, AMD RX 5500XT 4GB, INTEL ARC A380 6GB
- Ram: 8GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, DirectX 12
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
The Siege X system requirements for High settings on PC are as follows:
- Resolution: 1080p, 1440p, 2160p
- Frame Rate: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600, Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen7 3700X, Intel i5 11600K
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB, NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB, AMD RX 6600 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 8GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB
- Ram: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
The Siege X system requirements for Ultra settings on PC are as follows:
- Resolution: 2160p
- Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600X, Intel i5-11600K
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, AMD RTX 7900 XT 20GB
- Ram: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12
- Storage: 110 GB SSD
PlayStation System Requirements
PS5 - Performance
- Resolution: 2160p
- Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
PS5 - Quality
- Resolution: 2160p
- Target Performance: 60 FPS
PS5 Pro - Performance
- Resolution: 2160p
- Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
PS5 Pro - Quality
- Resolution: 2160p
- Target Performance: 60 FPS
Xbox System Requirements
Xbox Series S - Performance
- Resolution: 1080p
- Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
Xbox Series S - Quality
- Resolution: 1728p
- Target Performance: 60 FPS
Xbox Series X - Performance
- Resolution: 2160p
- Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)
Xbox Series X - Quality
- Resolution: 2160p
- Target Performance: 60 FPS
