Rainbow Six Siege X system requirements revealed for PC and console

Following the reveal of the Siege X 2025 Roadmap during the RE:L0:AD Rio Grand Finals, Ubisoft has published the Rainbow Six Siege X system requirements. The new Siege X update, coming to all platforms, is set to usher in a new era for the title. Being introduced at the 10-year mark, Siege X has a lot to offer. From an updated anti-cheat to a new reputation system, a lot will be new in Ubisoft's shooter.

This article will go over the Siege X system requirements for PC and consoles.

Note: The Dual Front game mode of Rainbow Six Siege X will not be available on Xbox One or PS4 when Siege X launches with free access on June 10, 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege X system requirements have been revealed ahead of Y10S2

With an upcoming graphical overhaul and the introduction of new gameplay elements to maps, Rainbow Six Siege X will have updated system requirements across both PC and consoles. This is being done to accommodate all the elements that are set to improve gameplay while incorporating better environmental destruction and destructible ingredients.

PC system requirements for Rainbow Six Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

PC system requirements

The minimum Siege X system requirements for PC are as follows:

Resolution: 1080p

Frame Rate: 60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen3 3100, Intel i3 8100

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, AMD RX 5500XT 4GB, INTEL ARC A380 6GB

Ram: 8GB

OS: Windows 10/11, DirectX 12

Storage: 65 GB SSD

The Siege X system requirements for High settings on PC are as follows:

Resolution: 1080p, 1440p, 2160p

Frame Rate: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600, Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen7 3700X, Intel i5 11600K

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB, NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB, AMD RX 6600 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 8GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB

Ram: 16 GB

OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12

Storage: 65 GB SSD

The Siege X system requirements for Ultra settings on PC are as follows:

Resolution: 2160p

Frame Rate: 120 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600X, Intel i5-11600K

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, AMD RTX 7900 XT 20GB

Ram: 16 GB

OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12

Storage: 110 GB SSD

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to know

PlayStation System Requirements

PS5 - Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

PS5 - Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

PS5 Pro - Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

PS5 Pro - Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox System Requirements

Xbox Series S - Performance

Resolution: 1080p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Xbox Series S - Quality

Resolution: 1728p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox Series X - Performance

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Xbox Series X - Quality

Resolution: 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

