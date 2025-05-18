Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to know

In the RE:L0:AD Rio 2025 event, Ubisoft revealed the Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 roadmap. Starting with Year 10 Season 2, Operation Daybreak debuts Siege X and aims to bring about a new era in Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter. From overhauled audio and visuals to new gameplay elements and mechanics, there's a lot to look out for in the upcoming era of R6 Siege.

This article will go over the Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 roadmap and highlight everything to know for the upcoming seasons in the Year 10 calendar.

Siege X 2025 Roadmap revealed in RE:L0:AD Rio

Following the Showmatch ahead of the Grand Finals in RE:L0:AD Rio, Game Director Joshua Mills, Creative Director Alexander Karpazis, and Live Content Director Christopher Budgen announced Y10S2 is coming on June 10, 2025. They showcased the R6 Shieldguard, a new and unified anti-cheat system, which reported a decrease in the number of cheaters ahead of Siege X release.

Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Moderation system

With the launch of Siege X, the new reputation system will take players into the new era of Siege with improved anti-toxicity features. From automatic suspension to manual review upon repeated offense, the automated moderation system aims to improve the quality of matches.

Abandon Penalty is being reworked so that it punishes regular offenders but cuts some slack for rare offences. Along with this, new positive and negative reputation elements will be introduced with Siege X.

As showcased in the Siege X 2025 Roadmap, here are some major features coming with Siege X Operation Daybreak:

Dual Front game mode (6v6)

5 modernized maps

New map elements called Destructible ingredients

Advanced Repelling

Momentum-based movement mechanic

Brand new pick and ban system

Communication wheel

Weapon inspect

Veteran Rewards

Unranked game mode

Audio overhaul

Career stats tracker showcased in Siege X 2025 Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Esports, Beginner challenges, LTM, and more

Alongside these features, the new main menu of Siege X will highlight the esports side of Rainbow Six with its ongoing events and matches. R6 has one of the biggest esports fan followings, and it will now have a dedicated tab in-game.

New and updated beginner challenges are being introduced to help new players focus on learning important aspects of Siege X while earning various rewards. Furthermore, a new rank decay system is being introduced to ease players into playing ranked once they have been away for 90 days or more.

Starting with Siege X, every season will feature two limited-time events, which players can participate in to earn various rewards. The new Progression tracker system will make it easier to explore battle passes and the rewards that they have to offer.

New progression tracker showcased in Siege X 2025 Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Quality-of-life changes

Unique voice lines, short changes, drama, and much more can now be expected in the preparation phase with the new Operator banter system. This will add more personality to characters and showcase glimpses from the lore to highlight operator relations.

New UI will be introduced with Siege X, and it will feature a brand new career stats tracker that will be fully integrated into the main menu.

Siege Cup in Year 10 Season 2

Furthermore, Siege Cup will be available on Select Weekends throughout Season 2 only. This will give players the chance to jump into highly competitive gameplay with exciting new rewards and bragging rights awaiting them (After Season 2, Siege Cup will be available every weekend).

Siege Cup will be available on select weekends throughout Season 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

System updates coming with Siege X Operation Daybreak:

Reduction in the global limb damage multiplier

Electricity will become a neutral element and damage both attackers' and defenders' gadgets (with a few exceptions). Additionally, it will no longer damage operators.

Ballistic shield is being tuned to make sure ADS is unavailable during vaulting. The glass in Blackbeard's shield will now have a tint that makes it easier to understand whether the glass is up or down.

Jackal is being changed to be able to scan an operator with only one ping. However, he will still be able to tell how old the footprints are. There will now be 5 pings instead of 3.

Sledge can now smack and throw shield users to the ground with his gadget.

Clash update - New movement-based shield expansion and collapsing mechanic, she can also free-lock and dash through barricades. The taser in her shield will no longer damage but only slow down enemies. This shield can now be put down on the ground to make it a deployable shield whose taser can be activated remotely. This shield can be taken down by bashing through it or breaking it with explosives.

To test all new features showcased in the Siege X 2025 roadmap for Season 2, players can jump into the Test Server, which will become available on May 20, 2025.

Siege X 2025 Roadmap for Season 3

A Swiss defender coming in Y10S3 will change how players defend in Rainbow Six Siege. This operator will come equipped with a brand-new weapon.

This upcoming season will also feature some Dual Front updates that fit the lore and bring in new objective elements.

Additionally, three new maps, Consulate, Nighthaven Labs, and Lair, will be modernized in the Y10S3.

The new siege cup feature will allow players to inspect opponent stats to plan ahead.

Starting Season 3, Siege Cup will be available every weekend. This gives more opportunities to showcase your team skills and earn rewards.

Balancing updates planned for Recruits, magnified scopes, and more.

10-Year Anniversary event teased in Siege X 2025 Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Siege X 2025 Roadmap for Season 4

This season will remaster another Pathfinder operator.

A new weapon will be introduced, and it will be available to multiple operators.

2 more maps, Theme Park and Skyscraper, will be modernized.

Another non-competitive map will receive a full rework and will be added to the ranked pool following its update.

AI allies are coming to Enlisted and Field Training beginner game modes.

Minimap coming to training playlists.

New testing grounds mode coming with Y10S4, where players can test potential updates.

