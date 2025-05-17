How to get Siege X Legendary Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Players can now get their hands on the new Siege X Legendary Charm in Rainbow Six Siege. This item is a special Twitch drop reward for watching the Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 Roadmap. The fans are especially excited by this news as the live stream will reveal all the major details about R6 Siege X, which will be released on June 10, 2025, across all platforms.
This article explains how gamers can get the Siege X Legendary Charm in Rainbow Six Siege and includes more details about the event.
How to claim Siege X Legendary Charm in Rainbow Six Siege
Players can tune in to the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitch handle and watch the stream for two hours to claim the reward. Here are the start times and corresponding time zones for the event
The Siege X Legendary Charm is a drop reward for the Rainbow Siege X Year 10 Roadmap reveal. The event will commence on May 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM BRT / 9:00 PM CET. Players can tune in to the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitch handle and watch the stream for two hours to claim this reward.
Here are the start times and corresponding time zones for the event:
- Pacific Time (PT): May 18, 2025, at 11:30 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): May 18, 2025, at 12:30 PM
- Central Time (CT): May 18, 2025, at 1:00 PM
- Eastern Time (ET): May 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM
- British Summer Time (BST): May 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM
- Central European Time (CET): May 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 18, 2025, at 11:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 19, 2025, at 2:00 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): May 19, 2025, at 3:00 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 19, 2025, at 4:00 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 19, 2025, at 6:00 AM
How to participate
According to the official Reload Rio 2025 blog, the Year 10 Roadmap event will go live on the official R6 Siege X Twitch handle. Players have the option to tune to the official channel or join the watch parties of their favourite R6 Siege creators.
This live stream will be exclusive to Twitch and can't be streamed from other platforms. The event will also feature rewards like Rainbow Six Esports packs and the Reload Rio 2025 Finals Weapon blueprint.
It is important to note that all drops will need to be claimed manually. Gamers can track all the drops progression on the Inventory page. When a Drop's condition is reached, players will need to click on the Claim button in the Inventory page to claim the reward and continue the progression towards the next reward.
That's all there is to know about getting the Siege X Legendary Charm in Rainbow Six Siege.
