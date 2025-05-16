Rainbow Six Siege Wamai Elite Set announced: How to get, price, and more

With Siege X right around the corner, Operation Prep Phase introduced the new Wamai Elite Set in Rainbow Six Siege. This lethal defender from Nighthaven Squad made his debut in Y4S4 Shifting Tides and brings some potent abilities and gadgets to the table. With the Director of Acquisitions bundle, Wamai enjoyers can now show off a classic new MVP spotlight after dominating in matches.
This article will go over the Wamai Elite Set in Rainbow Six Siege, how to obtain it, the price, and more.
How to obtain Wamai Elite Set - Director of Acquisitions
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The latest elite set in Rainbow Six Siege is titled Director of Acquisitions and features Wamai in a classic outfit that gives off old-money vibe. This elite bundle can be purchased from the in-game shop of Rainbow Six Siege with R6 Credits.
Players can follow these steps:
- Launch the game on the platform of your choice.
- In the Main Menu, navigate to the Shop section.
- In the Shop section, find the Wamai Elite Set - Director of Acquisitions bundle in the highlighted tabs.
- If you are unable to locate the highlighted tab, head to the Elite Bundles tab by scrolling further.
- This elite set can be purchased for 1800 R6 Credits. Players can top up R6 Credits from the Currency Packs section in the Shop main menu.
After purchasing the new Wamai Elite set, players will be able to equip it from their appearance section under Operators Tab. Note that owners of the Membership and/or Battlepass, will get a small shop-discount which allows them to purchase this set for 1620 R6 credits instead.
Also read — Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege: Price, what's included
What is included in the Wamai Elite Set - Director of Acquisitions?
Current Elite Bundles feature plenty of cosmetics for both the character and the player. The Director of Acquisitions set includes the following items:
- Headgear
- Uniform
- Spotlight Animation
- Director of Acquisitions Operator Portrait
- Golden Card Background
- Mag-net Gadget Skin
- Weapon skins for AUG A2, MP5K, P12 and Keratos
- Wamai Elite Chibi Charm
The title, Director of Acquisitions, is a gentle nod to Wamai's lore. It has been noted in his background report, done by the late Dr. Harishva "Harry" Pandey, ex-Director of Rainbow, that Wamai, as a kid, always liked collecting lost treasures from the ocean floors in the Lamu Archipelago.
This elite set pays a tribute to his childhood, and brings a brand new addition to the ever-growing library of Rainbow Six Siege Elite bundles.
For more news on Rainbow Six Siege, follow Sportskeeda:
- Rainbow Six Siege Cup (May 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more
- Ubisoft announces major restructuring of gaming division with Tencent following the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Rainbow Six Siege X The Boys bundle: What's included, how to unlock, and price
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.