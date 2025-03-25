Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege: Price, what's included

The Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege was released on March 25, 2025. The brand new bundle gives the Operator a rugged new look, giving her a ferocious and intimidating appearance. The new skin set was showcased in a trailer released on the same day. Officially named the Roughshod Charge set, the Brava bundle comes with a series of exciting cosmetics.

This article will go over the price of the Roughshod Charge Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege.

Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege: Roughshod Charge bundle's price and what's included

The new Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege will cost you 1800 R6 Credits. You can purchase it in the store or on the official Rainbow Six Siege website shop.

The bundle will consist of the Roughshod Charge uniform apart from several other cosmetics and skins for weapons and equipment. Here is a full list of what is included in the new Brava Roughshod Charge bundle:

Brava Roughshod Charge uniform

Headgear

Vicotory dance emote

Operator cards

Gadget skin

Weapon skins for CAMRS, PARA-308, Super Shorty, and USP40

Elite Brava Chibi charm

Overall, the new Brava skin bundle in Rainbow Six Siege is quite exciting and shows off a very new look for the Operator. Her blood-ridden arms and ferocious intensity in the trailer and promotional images are something to look forward to and may suit the aesthetic choices of some players in R6S.

The trailer did not give a detailed glimpse of the cosmetics, but the drone and headgear got some screen time, albeit very little. Apart from that, Brava and her PARA-308 dominated the screen for most of the clip. The Operator was shown blasting her way into a hostile site and taking control.

All the cosmetics carry a certain militaristic camo and yellow color combination that goes well with the Operator's brand new look. In conclusion, perhaps the new Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege will attract players who prefer more grounded and military-like skins in the game.

