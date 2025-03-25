Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege: Price, what's included

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Mar 25, 2025 20:54 GMT
Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege: Price, what
Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege details (Image via Ubisoft)

The Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege was released on March 25, 2025. The brand new bundle gives the Operator a rugged new look, giving her a ferocious and intimidating appearance. The new skin set was showcased in a trailer released on the same day. Officially named the Roughshod Charge set, the Brava bundle comes with a series of exciting cosmetics.

Ad

This article will go over the price of the Roughshod Charge Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege.

Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege: Roughshod Charge bundle's price and what's included

The new Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege will cost you 1800 R6 Credits. You can purchase it in the store or on the official Rainbow Six Siege website shop.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

The bundle will consist of the Roughshod Charge uniform apart from several other cosmetics and skins for weapons and equipment. Here is a full list of what is included in the new Brava Roughshod Charge bundle:

  • Brava Roughshod Charge uniform
  • Headgear
  • Vicotory dance emote
  • Operator cards
  • Gadget skin
  • Weapon skins for CAMRS, PARA-308, Super Shorty, and USP40
  • Elite Brava Chibi charm

Overall, the new Brava skin bundle in Rainbow Six Siege is quite exciting and shows off a very new look for the Operator. Her blood-ridden arms and ferocious intensity in the trailer and promotional images are something to look forward to and may suit the aesthetic choices of some players in R6S.

Ad

The trailer did not give a detailed glimpse of the cosmetics, but the drone and headgear got some screen time, albeit very little. Apart from that, Brava and her PARA-308 dominated the screen for most of the clip. The Operator was shown blasting her way into a hostile site and taking control.

All the cosmetics carry a certain militaristic camo and yellow color combination that goes well with the Operator's brand new look. In conclusion, perhaps the new Elite Brava bundle in Rainbow Six Siege will attract players who prefer more grounded and military-like skins in the game.

Ad

Read more Rainbow Six Siege articles from Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी