R6 Siege Cup February 2025: Start time for all regions 

The R6 Siege Cup February 2025 is set to start on February 7, 2025, and will be held for multiple regions around the world. This will be the second Siege Cup of 2025, the previous iteration being held on January 24. The event is supposed to be the ultimate cooperative experience as players register as teams of five to compete and win prizes.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about R6 Siege Cup February 2025.

When does R6 Siege Cup February 2025 start for all regions?

The R6 Siege Cup for February 2025 will be held on February 7 for all regions, divided into three groups: North America (NA) and Latin America (LATAM), Europe (EU) and Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Oceania (OCE).

The exact times for the event are as follows:

APAC and OCE : 8:30 am EST

and : 8:30 am EST NA and LATAM : 5:00 pm EST

and : 5:00 pm EST EU and MENA: 12:00 pm EST

The registration process for the same shall be made available 30 minutes before the tournament begins.

The event usually includes four playable maps. However, the map pool for the upcoming Siege Cup has not been announced. Players will likely get to check out the available maps once the event registration starts in-game.

It is important to note that the R6 Siege Cup follows a single-elimination bracket system. Teams have no room for error as even a single loss will result in elimination and they will get their next chance only at the next Siege Cup, which will be scheduled after two weeks.

