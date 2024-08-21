What is Siege Cup beta? Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells new feature explained

With just 19 more days left in Operation New Blood, players have been looking forward to Y9S3 features, most notably, the Siege Cup beta. It is one of the highlighted features debuting with Operation Twin Shells that will allow players to form teams and compete against other teams in a competitive format. This Siege Cup beta can be considered similar to what Valorant's Premier has to offer.

Although there are many speculations about what may happen with Operation Twin Shells, the Siege Cup, alongside the new operator predictions has taken the spotlight so far. This Siege Cup feature will be completely new, and fans have eagerly anticipated its release since Ubisoft teased it during the Six Invitational 2024. However, do note that it will remain in the beta stage for now.

In this article, we shall take a look at the Siege Cup beta, explain what it is, and what it has to offer players in terms of experience and rewards.

What is the Siege Cup beta in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Siege Cup beta will be available to the NA and EU regions (Image via Ubisoft)

The Siege Cup can be described as a new in-game time-gated tournament in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that will take place every two weeks. It will offer a highly competitive experience as players can group together and form teams before being placed in a bracket. From there, they can compete against each other for prizes and bragging rights.

One thing to note about the Siege Cup is that it will be introduced in Operation Twin Shells in a Beta stage. This means that players may uncover bugs, which they can report to Ubisoft to fix.

Who can get access to the Siege Cup beta in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Siege Cup will be making its debut in Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Twin Shells in a beta stage, which means not everyone will have access to it from the get-go.

According to Ubisoft's mid-season roadmap update, the Siege Cup will be available in the NA and EU regions during Y9S3 and will only be accessible on PC. For players in the rest of the regions like LATAM, OCE, MENA, etc, the Siege Cup's full release will give them access to this tournament mode with Y9S4.

What Siege Cup beta in Rainbow Six Siege has to offer

Siege Cup will offer a competitive environment for teams to hone their skills (Image via Ubisoft)

It is anticipated that the Siege Cup will use a specific map pool, which may be similar to that of professional tournaments. Ubisoft's media files of the Siege Cup main menu show Oregon, Villa, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Nighthaven Labs as the maps used. A competitive format and approach to the Siege Cup is something that players can confidently expect.

Gamers can also expect various rewards to be given out during the Siege Cup, as there is an incentives option showcased in the media files of the main menu. The rewards could range from cosmetic rewards to a separate category of packs that can only be earned from the Siege Cup.

